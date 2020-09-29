Select Oyster Bar’s Michael Serpa is about to open a new South End restaurant, despite COVID-19

Michael Serpa, 35, got his local start at Olives in Charlestown and went on to helm the enormously popular Neptune Oyster in the North End. Soon enough, he struck out on his own in the Back Bay: first with Select Oyster Bar and later with Grand Tour, a Parisian-style bistro. This fall, the East Boston resident will open Atlántico, a tapas bar, in the South End — although he has strong advice for restaurateurs contemplating doing something similar right now.

The rationale is that we have this space that lends itself to distance dining. It’s much more open, much more ventilation, all that stuff going on. … Also, realistically, my number-one goal in all of this is just to say, “How many people can I keep employed? How many more of my people can I afford? How many more of my people can I bring back?”

Let’s talk about the restaurant.

Atlántico is going to be a Spanish and Portuguese tapas bar with a seafood focus — very casual, very simple, kind of fun, a big space. And then, also, we’re going to have a café aspect during the day, doing high-end coffee and pastries and stuff like that for the neighborhood. There’s not a lot of options around there. The idea would be a big, raucous, exciting space. Obviously, we have to tamp that down a little bit, but I think we could still do it where it’s still fun, the food’s still good, and people can feel comfortable and safe.

And we’re shooting for early fall, I would say. … The challenge, obviously, is that nobody knows what’s going to happen. …. Maybe there’s a bad spike in cases, maybe the situation looks bad, and we’re taking a huge risk to actually get it open. But for me it’s worth it, because then we get to bring back our people. We have a lot of staff that we haven’t been able to bring back. And everybody’s in the same boat. If you’re lucky, you’re bringing back 25 percent, 30 percent, maybe 50 percent for a small place. So, there are a lot of people who are out of work. That’s our main priority. How can we open safely and say, ‘Hey, we can provide a couple of more jobs.’

How do you pay the rent at a time like this?

Obviously, rents are very high where we’re located. All our spots are prime real estate … We’re on Newbury Street, we’re in a new apartment complex in the South End. So this isn’t cheap rent by any means, any of the spaces. We’re fortunate enough that we’re saying, ‘OK, how can we cover our rent and our staff?’ And say, even if we lose, even if we lose the same money as our rent, we’re winning. If I can be open and provide jobs for 15 people or whatever, and lose $20,000, that it makes it worth it for me.

Places have been closing left and right, obviously, and it’s going to just continue because the number just gets too high. You’re sitting on it, and you’re waiting for something. Places that are bigger, there’s going to be a breaking point where they say, ‘OK, this doesn’t make any more sense. We can’t do it anymore’ or, ‘We’re out of money.’ So it’s very challenging. Thankfully, we’ve been able to operate at a moderate level with Select and OK at Grand Tour, but we’re able to pay the rent and pay the staff and say, ‘OK, let’s just hold on until the other side, whenever that might be.’

How do you think downtown will look when this ends?

Really, downtown is based on the density, the office crowd, and that Monday-to-Friday nine-to-five. … I think eventually people will want to come back, because people are social, and they like to be around other people, for the most part. And, you know, that’s what restaurants are. People don’t go to a restaurant to eat. You can eat at home. Obviously everyone figured that out, but people go to restaurants to let loose, to celebrate, to have a good time, to do business meetings, just to relax. So all of that is not available when you’re just doing takeout or when you’re cooking at home. I think people will be very, very happy and excited to go back to restaurants and feel comfortable, and feel safe.

What advice would give to someone opening a restaurant right now?

Don’t do it.

Every landlord is different. Our landlord in for Atlántico has been very great with us, but everybody has a different situation. And everyone says, ‘Our landlords are not flexing at all.’ I’m like, ‘That’s insane. That’s crazy.’ What are they going to do; who’s going to go in there? Who’s going to take over that giant restaurant space? Ours have been very, very good.

I can only imagine there’s just a handful of places that have any thought of opening right now. … The worst part of it is making a lot of decisions without understanding what’s going to come in the future, having not really a clear picture at all. And then also, operating in a situation where you’re constantly kind of worried about, is everything safe? Is everyone comfortable? Is everyone good? Are we doing something totally irresponsible right now? Or is it fine? We don’t really know. …

If you’re trying to open your first restaurant right now you’re a real lunatic, but good luck. God bless you.

What could the city or the state do to help the restaurant industry?

Federal is the biggest thing. We’ve talked with our city people, city councilors, stuff like that. The situation where we’re in is beyond fixable on the city level, 100 percent. The city can do stuff to help us, but literally, take-out is almost zero business. Wine to-go is almost zero business. … All that stuff, it doesn’t really do much for us. The patio thing is great. Hopefully they extend that next year. We’re trying to get some feedback from the city and say, ‘Hey, is this going to be something you’re going to allow next year? Can we plan on it? Can we make it nicer? Can we spend some money and take the time and do it?’ But we need to know that. But that’s all city stuff.

There’s a lot of stuff that I think the state can do, but realistically, we need federal money. That’s the thing that we need. The Restaurants Act, that’s like a $120 billion grant for restaurants, essentially a bailout, which is what the airline industry got. They have 700,000 employees, more or less, and restaurants have like 11 million-plus. Restaurant-adjacent businesses have got to be the same or close to it. So it’s tons of employees. That’s why Massachusetts has the highest unemployment rate in the country, which is totally wild. This is one of the wealthiest states. We have such a big industry with restaurants, with hospitality, with travel, with tourism, stuff like that. It’s just gutted. So there needs to be a push from the state to federal saying, ‘Hey, we need to pass this. We need to get money to people.’ People have been unemployed for six, seven months already. Who has seven months' worth of money if you’re working in a restaurant? Nobody. It’s pretty challenging.

How is it that Boeing can’t make it six months, but somebody who’s a single mom and a server at a restaurant, they’re supposed to just be like, ‘OK, I’ll live on nothing for six months, seven months’?

What do you think the winter will bring?

Everybody’s dreading it, obviously. I think everyone’s just tired of being so unsure about what they’re doing. … I think it’s really wearing on operators.

I think people, if numbers are not going crazy, if the deaths are staying low or going down hopefully, I think people will feel more comfortable going out and dining inside. And it’s also a situation where you say, ‘OK, I’m going to go there,’ or ‘I’m going to see that place and assess what they’re doing,’ and say, ‘Hey, this place is being responsible. This place is not trying to make money. They’re trying to just operate. They’re not packing the tables in, everyone’s cleaning everything up, everything’s spaced out.’

And there are places you go and you say, ‘This place is trying to make money like crazy, and they’re packing the tables.’ Some places have been doing that, and you’re like, ‘What are you guys doing? You’re being so irresponsible.’ So, that’s a little bit of a challenge. This isn’t the time to push it. This is the time to be smart and be responsible and keep the industry open if we need to, for the people who are working.

What kind of conversation will we be having at this time next year?

This time next year, I hope that COVID-19 is very far behind us. Maybe it’s not; maybe it is. I just feel by springtime, hopefully there’s some movement in the right direction. Obviously, everybody’s opinions are different on what’s going on. Knock on wood, if things go well, I think in late spring and early summer, especially if there’s a vaccine, I think people are going to go totally wild. People have been cooped up. I think honestly, it’s been a horrible situation obviously, hundreds of thousands of people died. Many people are very ill. It totally shook the whole country, the whole world. But it also gave people, hopefully, a little bit of perspective to say, “Wow, we’re so fortunate to be able to travel, to go out to eat, to have these luxuries.”

And I think people, once they can feel safe, are really going to just go for it. People want to travel. People are going to go out to eat. I think [the rebound] is going to be fast. And I think it’s going to be an explosion, and hopefully we’ll get the industry ramped up again.

… Hopefully, a year from now, people have been able to make it, and somebody stepped in federally with some funding and kept these places open. It’s hard to do. It’s hard to operate in places you’re taking huge risks, you’re spending two, three, four, five million dollars to open a restaurant sometimes. Or you’re opening a $200,000 pizza shop with all your savings — that’s the same thing. That’s worse, probably. It’s not fair to those people to get totally burned with no backup. There’s no support.

Finally: Favorite quarantine snack?

Does wine count as a snack?

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.