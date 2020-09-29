You can feel good about eating this chocolate

Lake Champlain Chocolates in Burlington, Vt., has a new line of chocolate bars for us to savor called Restorative Moments. The first thing you’ll notice about the bars are the beautiful wrappers, featuring a vibrantly colored, serene, sunset-like design (produced by Ruthless & Wellington, also in Burlington) guaranteed to improve any dark mood. Then there’s the chocolate itself, made from organic and fair trade certified cacao from Uganda. The rich, 70 percent bittersweet bars ($4 for 3 ounces) come in six flavors: Raspberry Jam, Crunchy Quinoa, Hazelnut Crunch, Golden Spice, Lightly Salted, and Extra Dark. Finally, there’s the other restorative nature of the product: 10 percent of net profits from each bar goes to Burlington’s Intervale Center’s Conservation Nursery to pay for tens of thousands of tree seedlings. Within a few years, these will be replanted along rivers and streams across Vermont to restore the quality and integrity of waterways, including the chocolate company’s namesake, Lake Champlain. With every bite, you can help restore nature and yourself. Available at Lula’s Pantry, 5 Dock Square, Rockport, 978-546-0010; Cambridge Naturals, 23 White St., Cambridge, 617-492-4452; and Cardullo’s Gourmet Shoppe, 6 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-491-8888, and 99 Seaport Blvd., Boston, 617-326-8655. www.lakechamplainchocolates.com.

LISA ZWIRN