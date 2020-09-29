Attorneys for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ask judge to toss evidence in deadly crash case

The lawyers made their arguments in a virtual hearing before the Coös County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H. The proceeding provided a rare glimpse of Zhukovskyy, who wore an orange uniform and blue mask, and appeared from jail.

On Tuesday, prosecutors and defense lawyers argued over the meaning of those words, and whether New Hampshire investigators violated Zhukovskyy’s rights by pressing on with the interview of the 24-year-old allegedly at fault in the high-profile, fiery crash.

On the morning he was arrested in connection to a New Hampshire motorcycle crash that killed seven people last year, truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy chatted with investigators for about 50 minutes and then said he was “out of it.” He added: "I mean, like, right now, I don’t even want to answer anything.”

Zhukovskyy faces charges of negligent homicide and other offenses for his role in the deadly collision with a pack of motorcyclists from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club on June 21, 2019,in Randolph, N.H. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys intend to argue that the lead motorcycle driver was legally intoxicated at the time of the collision and veered into Zhukovskyy. Prosecutors allege Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, was under the influence of fentanyl and cocaine.

The crash led to revelations of bureaucratic neglect at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, which failed to act on two notices from Connecticut to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license. A month before the fatal crash, Zhukovskyy had refused to take a drug test after he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Connecticut.

Zhukovskyy’s attorneys argued on Tuesday that his statements should be stricken from the case because investigators violated their client’s constitutional rights by ignoring the remark and continuing the interview, which lasted another 44 minutes.

Steve Mirkin, a lawyer for Zhukovskyy, said his client clearly told New Hampshire State Police investigators mid-interview that he no longer wanted to answer their questions.

The statement is not ambiguous, Mirkin said. "He’s saying he doesn’t want to answer anything.”

Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin, one of the New Hampshire troopers at the interview, testified Tuesday that Zhukovskyy made the remark during a discussion about how he reacts when he is withdrawing from drugs.

“He doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to continue this interview.’” McLaughlin testified. “And again, my interpretation of that is he’s describing how he feels when he feels sick.”

New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase said investigators did nothing wrong by not asking for clarification because his meaning was clear.

“No reasonable police officer in that position would have interpreted that statement — as objectively based on the totality of the circumstances — that the defendant was invoking his right to remain silent,” Chase said.

Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein took the issue under advisement.

Zhukovskyy’s trial won’t take place until at least next March. Earlier this month, his lawyers renewed a request to have their client released on bail. Prosecutors oppose bail for Zhukovskyy, arguing that his history of reckless driving poses a threat to the public.

Also, prosecutors said Zhukovskyy could attempt to flee to Ukraine, where he was born. Zhukovskyy has permanent resident status in the US, though Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have filed a detainer for his deportation, based on his criminal record, prosecutors said. His bail request is pending.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.