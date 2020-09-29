Bailey Reservation in Haverhill opens to public

Essex County Greenbelt is inviting the public to visit its newly opened Bailey Reservation in Haverhill.

The land trust acquired the 21.7-acre Kingsbury Avenue site in 2017 as a gift from Janis Bailey and her late husband, Perley Bailey, of Haverhill, and recently completed trail work.

Open to visitors free of charge from dawn to dusk, the scenic property features a quarter-mile trail loop through woodlands and along the shore of Chadwick Pond. Greenbelt officials said the reservation is an ideal spot for families to explore, with such wildlife as swans and ducks often visible around the lake, along with signs of old and new beaver activity.