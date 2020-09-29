Governor Baker says low-risk COVID-19 communities can move ahead to next step of reopening

In addition, Baker’s office said, the low risk communities will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent at museums, libraries and driving and flight schools.

Low-risk communities on Oct. 5 will be permitted to open indoor performance venues with 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 250 people; increase the outdoor venue capacity to 50 percent with the same 250-person ceiling; open attractions such as trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag at 50 percent capacity; and open fitting rooms in all types of retail stores, the statement said.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said Tuesday that starting Oct. 5, communities in the lower risk COVID-19 category can allow some performance venues to increase their capacity, along with gyms, museums, and libraries.

“On May 18, the Baker-Polito Administration released a four-phased plan to reopen the economy based on sustained improvements in public health data,” the statement said. “Last month, the Administration began releasing data on the average daily COVID cases per 100,000 residents, average percent positivity, and total case counts, for all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns. Lower risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a ‘red’ community in any of the last three weekly Department of Public Health (DPH) weekly reports.”

Speaking during an afternoon briefing Tuesday at the State House, Baker said that officials through contact tracing efforts and observing other states have determined that the activities that’ll be permitted Oct. 5 in low risk cities and towns “have not led to significant [virus] transmission in other states.”

Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said a community must be in the low-risk category for three straight weeks before it can take advantage of the loosened restrictions. And, Polito said, if a municipality goes back into a high risk category, it will have to move back to the more restrictive guidelines.

“It is important that we reopen our economy and support our local businesses, but as we’ve said before, this virus is still with us,” Polito said.

Separately, the Baker administration on Tuesday announced a revised gatherings order for the state. According to the revised order, the limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities, while the limit for outdoor gatherings in private back yards will remain at 50 people for all cities and towns.

“Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step I communities, and a limit of 100 people in lower risk, Step II communities,” the statement said.

