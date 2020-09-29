Belmont Town Meeting approves zoning for 150-unit development at McLean Hospital campus

The end could be in sight for a long-sought effort in Belmont to build new senior housing at the McLean Hospital campus, after Town Meeting approved zoning to make way for a proposed 150-unit development last month.
The proposed Residences at Bell Mont project would bring a mix of 40 town houses and 110 rental apartments to about 13 acres of land, according to the developer, Northland Residential Corporation in Concord.
The town houses and nearly half of the apartments would require at least one resident who is age 55 or older, according to Stephen Pinkerton, who leads the town’s Planning Board.
On Sept. 23, Town Meeting voted 256-5 to pass a zoning change that would allow the project to be built. Pinkerton said he expects Northland Residential to file a formal proposal as early as January, and hopes to complete review by the summer. The developer will need the vote of the Planning Board to move forward, Pinkerton said in an interview.
“I’m really proud of our town for coming together like this,” Pinkerton said. “This was a true community effort just across the board.”
A half-dozen of the town houses will be available to households earning 80 percent of the area median income. For a family of four, the median income is about $120,000, according to the town.
A total of 28 apartments, including a mix of age-restricted units, also will be affordable: 22 at 80 percent of the area median income, and six others at 50 percent, Pinkerton said.
