Belmont Town Meeting approves zoning for 150-unit development at McLean Hospital campus

The end could be in sight for a long-sought effort in Belmont to build new senior housing at the McLean Hospital campus, after Town Meeting approved zoning to make way for a proposed 150-unit development last month.

The proposed Residences at Bell Mont project would bring a mix of 40 town houses and 110 rental apartments to about 13 acres of land, according to the developer, Northland Residential Corporation in Concord.

The town houses and nearly half of the apartments would require at least one resident who is age 55 or older, according to Stephen Pinkerton, who leads the town’s Planning Board.