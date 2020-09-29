BU students face disciplinary hearings after being caught in ‘grotto’ ignoring social distancing rules

“You just can’t have large-scale parties,” Kenneth Elmore, and dean of students told BU Today. “And that’s important, with Halloween coming.”

The students could be suspended for a semester and lose their tuition and other payments for gathering in a group larger than 25, under-age alcohol drinking, and not wearing or not properly using face masks when discovered by BU police, the administration’s website, BU Today, reported Tuesday.

Boston University is launching disciplinary hearings for 20 students who were caught by BU police violating school and state COVID-19 guidelines early Sunday at a campus location known to students as “the grotto.”

According to BU Today, university police responded to the “grotto” — a park area overlooking Nickerson Field on the school’s West campus — where they found in excess of 25 students partying, a violation of the BU rules that limits gatherings to a maximum of 25.

An undetermined number of students ran away, but 20 remained and were identified by police. Their names were shared with the administration, which is in the process of notifying students that their actions will be reviewed by the Judicial Affairs office. Students will be notified in early October.

Police found the students — all of whom were under the legal drinking age of 21 — were "surrounded by empty and partially full beer cans and a portable speaker playing loud music,'' BU Today reported.

Discipline can be a “semester-long suspension with no refund for tuition or room and board, or a deferred suspension, which means they would be suspended if they incur a second disciplinary infraction of any kind.”

According to BU, the total cost for an on-campus student without any financial aid is $77,662 for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The university has not yet suspended students for COVID-19 violations, but has ordered a handful to shift to remote schooling, according to BU Today.

