Framingham State expanding access to students from low-income, immigrant families

Framingham State University plans to provide high school students from low income and immigrant families greater access to its courses as a result of a new $40,000 state grant.

As a participant in the state’s Commonwealth Dual Enrollment program, the university offers students at area high schools the opportunity to take college-level courses to earn credit toward completing high school and their future college degrees.

With the new grant, the university plans to expand the number of students it serves under the program and in particular to target those who are low income and first-generation, officials said.