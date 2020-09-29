Harvard endowment posts strong returns

Harvard’s investment returns outperformed Yale University, a longtime standard bearer, which last week reported its endowment returned 6.8 percent this past fiscal year and its value rose by $900 million to $31.2 billion. The University of Pennsylvania’s $14.9 billion endowment posted 3.4 percent returns. Dartmouth College announced its $6 billion fund returned 7.6 percent. And MIT’s $18.4 billion endowment generated an investment return of 8.3 percent.

The value of Harvard’s endowment grew by $1 billion, to $41.9 billion, in the fiscal year that ended in June, the Harvard Management Company, which oversees the investment, reported on Tuesday.

The world’s richest college just got richer, with Harvard University posting investment returns this past fiscal year of 7.3 percent, outpacing some of its rivals at a time when the industry is seeking a federal bailout and many colleges are fighting for survival.

The 2020 returns mark a significant improvement for Harvard, which overhauled its endowment in recent years after a string of disappointing returns. In the fiscal year that ended in June 2019, Harvard’s fund returned 6.5 percent.

“As we continue to make progress in the five-year transition of HMC and our investment portfolio, we are mindful that there is much left for us to accomplish,” N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the management company’s chief executive officer, said in a brief statement.

Universities use their endowments for financial aid to students, to help pay employee salaries and to offset operating costs. In the fiscal year that ended in June 2019, Harvard dispersed $1.9 billion from its endowment, accounting for more than a third of the university’s operating revenue. But critics have argued that the university should be spending more than the $193 million it set aside last year to provide undergraduate financial aid.

The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of these endowments to universities and sharpened the wealth gap between colleges with resources and those without. Institutions with large endowments built over centuries have more of a cushion than institutions with less wealth and fewer deep-pocketed donors to help deal with the higher costs and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

Colleges have spent millions of dollars to pay for greater COVID testing of students and more technology to conduct remote classes. Meanwhile, many institutions have fewer students living on campus and taking in less money through room and board. College have been laying off workers and cutting back programs in an effort to save money. Public colleges and universities are also facing an additional challenges and planning to receive less money from cash-strapped state governments.

Before COVID, several small colleges in New England closed or merged due to declining enrollments and limited finances. Higher education experts believe that many more institutions nationwide will face similar pressures due to the pandemic.

The American Council on Education, a trade group, estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has cost the country’s colleges and universities more than $120 billion and is urging Congress to earmark more money for higher education in the next federal financial relief package.

“As our country’s colleges and universities enter the new academic year, it has become increasingly clear that earlier estimates of both the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the costs associated with resuming classes were far lower than what institutions and students are now experiencing,” Ted Mitchell, the president of ACE wrote in a letter to Congress Friday. “Revenue losses and new costs have already greatly exceeded this amount, especially in areas such as testing, contact tracing, quarantine, treatment, and learning technology. For their part, many of our students and their families are struggling with reduced incomes and job losses, resulting in the need for billions of dollars in increased student aid.”

On Tuesday, Harvard announced that due to the “unexpectedly strong performance of the endowment this year” it will be able to make an additional $20 million available to its various schools to offset the pandemic costs.

But in a letter to the Harvard community, the university’s president, Larry Bacow, warned that the university experienced only its second decline in revenues since World War II this past year. The last time the university saw revenues decline was in the last recession during 2008-2009.

“Harvard is well-resourced, but that does not mean we can sustain long-term deficit spending,” Bacow wrote in the letter. “We will need to make tough decisions in the future if we hope to sustain and advance priorities related to our core academic mission.”









Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.