‘I don’t think we’ve ever found anything like this’: Lifeguards discover shark’s spine in Wellfleet

But a group of lifeguards scouring the beaches of Wellfleet last week had a different type of shark encounter: They discovered the intact spine of one of the ocean predators — quite possibly a great white.

Lifeguards stationed at Cape Cod beaches have grown accustomed to the increased presence of sharks swimming in the waters frequented by seasonal visitors.

The likely spine of a great white shark was discovered in Wellfleet by a group of lifeguards.

The unique and rare find was made by Ethan Craven, Lydia Bicknell, and Bri Griffin, Wellfleet lifeguards who are employed by the town during the busy summer months.

They came across the curious vertebrae while doing a routine morning cleanup near Newcomb Hollow Beach on Sept. 24, just days after Hurricane Teddy passed off the state’s coastline, bringing high surf and local flooding.

Advertisement

After plucking the roughly 5-foot-long spine from the sand, the lifeguards immediately sent pictures of it to Suzy Blake, Wellfleet’s co-head lifeguard, to ask about what they’d discovered.

“They were just very excited. They texted me immediately to figure out what it was,” said Blake. “It’s not rare to find occasional bones on the beaches, but I don’t think we’ve ever found anything like this.”

Given the abundance of sharks along the Cape, Blake contacted Greg Skomal, a leading Cape shark expert and scientist with the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries. She said based on the images she sent to him, Skomal identified it as a shark’s spine, and said it was likely that of a great white.

“This particular type of animal’s remains is pretty rare to find,” said Blake, “especially so intact like that.”

Skomal confirmed in an e-mail to the Globe that the “vertebral column found by the lifeguards is from a shark and most likely from a white shark, given its size,” but added that he has not examined it closely.

Advertisement

In a follow-up interview, Skomal explained that sharks do not have bones. Instead, the marine animals have a skeleton that’s composed of cartilage. Because some skeletal elements are highly calcified, they will preserve well, as it did in this case.

“It’s rare because most sharks who die in the ocean go to the bottom of the ocean,” Skomal said. “This one was obviously pushed to shore and it dried out. It was a neat find.”

Skomal could not estimate the size of the shark based on the pictures alone, but said he may be able to if he were to see it in person.

Shortly after finding the spine, lifeguards propped it up against a wooden fence at Newcomb Hollow Beach and posted images of it to their Facebook page.

"Our guards made an amazing find during their morning beach sweep, " the group wrote. “Upon further investigation (aka googling) and consultation with a few friends of ours (aka marine scientists) who know a thing or two about sharks, it’s likely this is the spinal column of a White Shark, and a pretty large one at that.” ⁣

The group said they were “sorry this guy had to perish, but happy that he (or she) left a little something behind as a message from the past about his (or her) visit to the #wellfleetbeaches.”

As of Tuesday, the post about the shark’s spinal column had been shared more than 1,100 times, as people weighed in about the remarkable find.

Advertisement

While propped up at the beach’s entrance last week, visitors got a chance to examine it and touch it, Blake said. The experience for both beach-goers and the lifeguards who came across it was a fitting end to an unusual summer.

“It happened during our last week — our last day [working] was last Sunday,” Blake said. "So we were happy.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.