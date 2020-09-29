Kingston man arrested for alleged cocaine trafficking

He was ordered held without bail and is expected to be arraigned at Plymouth District Court, the statement said.

Charles Thompson, 59, is charged with trafficking cocaine, posession of cocaine with intent to distribute, a subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle with expired inspection, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A Kingston man was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop in Plymouth late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A trooper noticed a blue Honda Civic with an expired inspection decal, driven by Thompson, turn onto Samoset Street from Algonquin Terrace, State Police said. The trooper followed the car until they reached a parking lot and then activated his cruiser’s blue lights to initiate a stop.

After telling Thompson why he was stopped, the trooper learned that Thompson had a suspended license, the statement said. Thompson was then removed from the vehicle for further investigation.

Thompson was arrested after the trooper found a plastic bag of what is believed to be cocaine during a search of the vehicle, the statement said.

A K-9 located two additional bags containing more suspected cocaine, the statement said.

In total, the suspected cocaine weighted 138 grams, the statement said.





