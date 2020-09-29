Kingston man arrested for alleged cocaine trafficking

A Kingston man was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop in Plymouth late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Charles Thompson, 59, is charged with trafficking cocaine, posession of cocaine with intent to distribute, a subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle with expired inspection, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
He was ordered held without bail and is expected to be arraigned at Plymouth District Court, the statement said.
A trooper noticed a blue Honda Civic with an expired inspection decal, driven by Thompson, turn onto Samoset Street from Algonquin Terrace, State Police said. The trooper followed the car until they reached a parking lot and then activated his cruiser’s blue lights to initiate a stop.
Advertisement
After telling Thompson why he was stopped, the trooper learned that Thompson had a suspended license, the statement said. Thompson was then removed from the vehicle for further investigation.
Thompson was arrested after the trooper found a plastic bag of what is believed to be cocaine during a search of the vehicle, the statement said.
A K-9 located two additional bags containing more suspected cocaine, the statement said.
In total, the suspected cocaine weighted 138 grams, the statement said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.