Leominster mayor declares public health emergency over remote learning system

In addition, Mazzarella said, officials are exploring whether a local school can function as a temporary learning space for children who require one.

During a briefing broadcast live on Facebook, Mazzarella said the declaration means the School Committee must provide city officials with the metrics they’re using to determine when — or if — schools will reopen for in-person learning.

Leominster Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella on Tuesday declared a public health emergency in his city over the remote learning system currently in place for local school children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mazzarella called an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss remote learning concerns with the School Committee.

The mayor said he is concerned about students who are learning remotely, especially those with special needs and others who are left home during the day while their parents work.

Back in July, Mazzarella added, some 3,000 Leominster parents were surveyed, and 48 percent indicated they wanted their children back in school full time, while 35 percent supported a mix of in-person and remote learning.

Yet the School Committee, Mazzarella said, voted 5-4 in July to go remote only to start the year.

“What is the criteria that you’re using” to determine whether schools can reopen, Mazzarella said, addressing the School Committee directly. “If it’s the World Health Organization, fine. Let us know.”

He said that while some families are doing well with remote learning, and teachers have worked hard to educate kids under trying circumstances, he had no choice but to declare the current state of affairs “a public health crisis” that could become a “mental health crisis.”

“This can’t wait another day,” he said.

As of the Sept. 23 weekly public health report put out by the state Department of Public Health, Leominster was classified in the green low-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, with 1.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The emergency declaration from Mazzarella comes after Governor Charlie Baker last week turned up the pressure for most Massachusetts school districts to bring students back for in-person classes, singling out those that are beginning the academic year remotely even though their communities are at low risk for a coronavirus outbreak.

Baker said 16 school districts had chosen a remote-only start when “the public health data supports a return to in-person learning.” His comments put those school communities on the defensive and prompted a sharp rebuke from the state’s largest teachers union.

“Local officials run their local schools,” Baker said during a press conference. “We understand that, but the state has an obligation to ensure that local officials are providing the best possible education in these difficult circumstances to kids and their communities.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association fired back last week, accusing Baker and his state education boss of interfering with school districts' “well-thought out plans” because they did not get the results they wanted, said the union’s president, Merrie Najimy.

“They’ve had a reckless agenda to push people into [school] buildings from the beginning,” Najimy said last Wednesday. "They’re just imposing their political will against the better judgment of every single school district that has made these decisions based on what they know is best for their communities.''

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.