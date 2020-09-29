Male driver killed in Gloucester car crash

A male driver was killed after crashing a car into a utility pole at a busy intersection just off Route 128 in Gloucester Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police and fire officials responded to the intersection of Essex Avenue and Concord Street at about 2:35 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash, Gloucester Police and Fire said in a joint statement.

The driver, the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. He is not being identified at the time pending next of kin notification.