Boston police captain ends foot pursuit and arrests man wanted for allegedly attempting to rape woman in Public Garden

The police captain in charge of downtown Boston and Charlestown personally arrested a Boston man on Tuesday who ran off as officers were trying to arrest him for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in the Public Garden in Boston early Monday.
Luan Maxwell, 30, is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with intent to rape, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.
Maxwell was taken into custody by Captain Robert Ciccolo, who took over as the commander of Area A-1 (Downtown) and A-15 (Charlestown) this summer, police said.
The woman told Sexual Assault Unit detectives that around 6 a.m. Monday she was walking inside the Public Garden when she was accosted by a man who placed his hand over her mouth.
The suspect made "sexually explicit threats and attempted to remove an article of clothing on the victim,'' police wrote. “The victim was able to free herself from the suspect’s grasp and flee to safety.”
Maxwell was identified by police as the alleged attacker and was spotted Tuesday walking on Boylston Street in the downtown area where he ran off as officers moved into arrest him, police wrote. Ciccolo ended the foot pursuit on Kneeland Street when he took Maxwell into custody.
