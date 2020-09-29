Boston police captain ends foot pursuit and arrests man wanted for allegedly attempting to rape woman in Public Garden

The police captain in charge of downtown Boston and Charlestown personally arrested a Boston man on Tuesday who ran off as officers were trying to arrest him for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in the Public Garden in Boston early Monday.

Luan Maxwell, 30, is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with intent to rape, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.

Maxwell was taken into custody by Captain Robert Ciccolo, who took over as the commander of Area A-1 (Downtown) and A-15 (Charlestown) this summer, police said.