Man stabbed at Cape Cod beach; Dennis police are investigating

The 20-year-old Dennis resident was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Dennis Police Department.

A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed at Corporation Beach in Dennis Monday night, authorities said.

At 8:45 p.m. the Yarmouth Police Department notified Dennis police that they were investigating the stabbing, and the victim told police it happened at Corporation Beach. Dennis police officers were dispatched to the beach and located “evidence consistent with a stabbing incident” in the southwest area of the beach parking lot, police said in the press release.

Dennis police said the stabbing did not appear to be a random event and the incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

