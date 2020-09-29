Mother dies after crashing SUV in Groveland; her two young children survive without injuries

A woman died after crashing into a parked car in Groveland Monday night while her two young children who were in the vehicle with her survived without injuries, authorities said.
Alyson Spence, 27, of Rowley, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on School Street, which is Route 97, when she crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a parked 2016 Lincoln MKZ. The Lincoln was parked properly and no one was inside it, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.
Groveland police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. and found the SUV facing the wrong direction in the southbound travel lane along with a second vehicle facing the wrong direction in the northbound lane. Both vehicles had heavy front end damage, officials said in a press release.
First responders pried open the driver’s door open and began administering aid to the woman, who was unconscious. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her two young children, who were properly secured by child seat restraints in the backseat of the Trailblazer, were not injured. They were turned over to family members at the scene, officials said.
The crash is under investigation by the Groveland Police Department and State Police.
