Mother dies after crashing SUV in Groveland; her two young children survive without injuries

A woman died after crashing into a parked car in Groveland Monday night while her two young children who were in the vehicle with her survived without injuries, authorities said.

Alyson Spence, 27, of Rowley, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on School Street, which is Route 97, when she crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a parked 2016 Lincoln MKZ. The Lincoln was parked properly and no one was inside it, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

Groveland police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. and found the SUV facing the wrong direction in the southbound travel lane along with a second vehicle facing the wrong direction in the northbound lane. Both vehicles had heavy front end damage, officials said in a press release.