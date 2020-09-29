Nantucket reports 19 new COVID-19 cases; Cluster connected to church gathering on island

Since Friday, the statement said, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, the lone hospital on the island, had reported 19 new cases among those tested at the facility’s drive-through evaluation site. Contact tracing is underway, the statement said.

The town provided details in a statement posted Sunday to its official website.

Officials on Nantucket over the weekend reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on the island, including a church cluster, bringing its seven-day positive test rate Sunday to 4.3 percent.

“Among these new cases is a cluster connected to a church gathering on the island,” the statement said. “This incident should serve as a reminder to the community to avoid large gatherings, and always wear a mask when out in public when physical distancing is not possible.”

The statement added that town officials urge businesses and organizations to review COVID-19 safety protocols with employees, and to ensure physical distancing is enforced in areas where staff and members of the public gather.

Any employees with symptoms should be allowed to stay home from work and also should be referred to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the statement.

“Nantucket remains classified by the state of Massachusetts as a high risk (red) community for COVID-19 transmission, based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents,” the statement said. “To bring this current surge in new cases of COVID-19 under control, we will need the entire island to work together to keep cases down. We urge everyone in the community to stay vigilant.”

As of Sept. 23, Nantucket over the prior two weeks was averaging 26.5 positive cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Public Health’s weekly roundup of communities. More than eight cases per 100,000 puts a municipality into the red high-risk category.

Sunday’s statement followed news earlier this month that Nantucket officials had reported a spike in COVID-19 cases and were seeing “community spread” among tradespeople working in construction, landscaping, and cleaning who shared transportation to workplaces.

“These are the highest number of cases in a short period of time that we have so far seen in Nantucket,” said Select Board Chairwoman Dawn Hill Holdgate in an earlier statement on that spike. “While this is not an unanticipated situation, due to the nature of the coronavirus, we can expect episodic growth in the number of cases over the next 10 to 14 days.”

And in late-July, officials voted during a joint meeting of the Nantucket Board of Health and the Select Board to mandate that establishments close at midnight, with an 11:30 p.m. last call for alcohol. The order did not apply to restaurants that don’t serve alcohol.

That decision was made after many island visitors had been seen leaving restaurants inebriated after closing, often without masks or not observing social distancing.

“It’s mostly at night that we’re seeing the problems,” said Roberto Santamaria, the town’s health and human services director, back in July when the island decided to institute midnight closings.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.