New trail would run along Mystic River

Medford residents are invited to learn more about a planned new trail project.
On Monday, Oct. 5, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation is holding a virtual community meeting about plans for the Clippership Connector, a half-mile waterfront path that would run along the Mystic River from Clippership Drive in Medford Square to the Andrews and McGlynn schools in Riverbend Park.
The trail would form a new segment of the Mystic River Greenway trail, linking existing sections. The project, which the state is funding through a federal land and water grant, is a partnership among DCR, the Mystic River Watershed Association, and WalkMedford.
Monday’s forum, scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom, represents the final public meeting on the project before the state seeks construction bids. Construction is set to begin next spring.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to register in advance. For more information, including how to register, go to mass.gov/dcr and view “Upcoming Events.”
