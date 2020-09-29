New trail would run along Mystic River

Medford residents are invited to learn more about a planned new trail project.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation is holding a virtual community meeting about plans for the Clippership Connector, a half-mile waterfront path that would run along the Mystic River from Clippership Drive in Medford Square to the Andrews and McGlynn schools in Riverbend Park.

The trail would form a new segment of the Mystic River Greenway trail, linking existing sections. The project, which the state is funding through a federal land and water grant, is a partnership among DCR, the Mystic River Watershed Association, and WalkMedford.