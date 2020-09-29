Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by vehicle in South Boston

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near Andrew Square in South Boston, according to Boston police.
The incident took place near the intersection of Southampton Street and Dorchester Avenue around 10:47 a.m., police said.
The victim, whose gender was not immediately, available was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
A police spokesperson could not immediately confirm whether the vehicle fled the scene following the crash as several media outlets reported Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation.
