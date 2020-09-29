Salt Bae’s Boston restaurant faces Boston Licensing Board

A representative from Nusr-Et Boston, the Arlington Street steakhouse run by Internet sensation “Salt Bae,” is slated to appear in a Licensing Board hearing Tuesday at 10 a.m. for three code violations.

The meeting will be held over Zoom.

The city ordered the restaurant to cease operations Saturday, a week after its opening, when inspectors determined management had repeatedly flouted COVID-19 safety guidelines, permit requirements, and other health measures.