Salt Bae’s Boston restaurant faces Boston Licensing Board

A representative from Nusr-Et Boston, the Arlington Street steakhouse run by Internet sensation “Salt Bae,” is slated to appear in a Licensing Board hearing Tuesday at 10 a.m. for three code violations.
The meeting will be held over Zoom.
The city ordered the restaurant to cease operations Saturday, a week after its opening, when inspectors determined management had repeatedly flouted COVID-19 safety guidelines, permit requirements, and other health measures.
Run by Nusret Gökçe, Bae’s real name, the restaurant is on the line for a “failure to adhere to Governor and Boston Licensing Board advisory on COVID-19 guidelines.” Multiple 311 reports, social media posts, and a city inspection showed staff and customers not wearing masks, social distancing, or obeying state-mandated seating capacities the week it welcomed diners.
Advertisement
Nusr-Et will also answer for having two blocked fired exits and “failing to follow the Governor’s advisory.”
Three members of the board — chairperson Kathleen Joyce, Commissioner Keeana Saxon, and Commissioner Liam Curran — will be present the hearing.
Representatives from Pink Taco, Pollo Centro, La Gran Mananza, and Bartaco will also attend to discuss separate violations, according to the meeting agenda.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.