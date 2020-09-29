State officials moving forward with plans to resume MCAS tests in spring

The tests were canceled last school year amidst the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and a debate has raged over whether, and when, to reinstate them. The Massachusetts Teachers Association in June urged the state to eliminate MCAS indefinitely, while the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts proposed a three-year moratorium.

“We have told superintendents very clearly that we do anticipate administering the MCAS test,” Riley said. He added that last year’s 10th-graders (and older students who had not yet passed the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exam) will probably take a makeup for last spring’s test in January — two months after the previously planned November date.

Third-graders through high schoolers will be taking Massachusetts standardized tests next spring after a one-year hiatus, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley told the state board of education Tuesday.

The federal government has signaled it won’t grant states waivers to forgo standardized testing, said Riley, who oversees the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The MCAS tests high school sophomores on English, math, and science as well as students in grades three through eight. High school students must pass to graduate, although students in lower grades do not need to pass to advance. Since 2013, about 95 percent of students have passed the MCAS during their high school years, according to published reports.

Matt Hills, a member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education who formerly chaired the Newton School Committee, praised the state’s decision to move forward with the MCAS and urged officials to plan for administering the test even if schools aren’t holding in-person classes. He predicted “a torrent of advocacy” calling for canceling the MCAS next spring, but said it was crucial to assess where students are.

“To go two years in a row without being able to look into how students are doing, I think would be terrible policy," Hills said. "It’s just inconceivable to me that we could consider this year to be anything other than a failed year as a board if we go a second year without our common assessment tool.”

Yet teachers union officials, whose longstanding concerns about the MCAS have intensified during the pandemic, decried the decision. They say it will be even harder for teachers to cover all the necessary curriculum while teaching remotely.

“Educators are focused on connecting with their students safely, keeping them engaged in learning, and addressing their social and emotional needs,” said Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. “Requiring them to focus on MCAS will undermine those efforts.”

She added that the test results are predictable and will show that low-income students and students of color have lost the most during the pandemic. The state should provide more resources to schools and families to help them succeed, she said, “rather than finding yet another way to label our students as failures.”

Beth Kontos, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, said the test will cost more than $30 million to administer, which she considered a waste.

“MCAS in general is a useless tool to educators,” Kontos said. “It does a great job of measuring the socioeconomic status of a child, but not much else. It will be especially useless during a global pandemic as we see economic and opportunity gaps widening."

Proponents say the MCAS ensures that students graduate from high school with basic reading and math skills needed to succeed in life. They also argue that the tests helped propel the state’s schools to become the best in the country in reading and math.

Riley said he would provide more information soon on the state’s plans.

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.