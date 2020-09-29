Elizabeth Warren says she won’t meet with Amy Coney Barrett

“I will not lend legitimacy to Mitch McConnell’s efforts to steal another Supreme Court seat,” Warren said in the statement sent Tuesday. “The nominee has already made it clear that she will try to deliver a death blow to health care coverage for millions of Americans and to erase protection for people with pre-existing conditions.”

In a statement, Warren called the nomination process “illegitimate,” and said she would refuse to take part in the traditional meetings that prospective justices have with members of the US Senate. Barrett on Tuesday met with senators including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and John Thune, and she is expected to meet with more members in the days ahead.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday that she will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s pick to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Warren, without using Barrett’s name, called her an “extremist” who would overturn Roe v. Wade and rule in favor of corporations and the wealthy.

“We need to treat this nomination like the illegitimate power grab it is,” Warren said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is also among those who will not meet with Barrett, according to the Associated Press. Though the decision to consider Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has been fiercely criticized by Democrats, who say it goes against the precedent set by Republicans when they refused to consider Obama nominee Merrick Garland in an election year, they have little power to stop it without Republican votes.

Republicans have set hearings to begin on Oct. 12.

Some in the left wing of the Democratic Party are pushing for senators to boycott the hearings or commit to adding more justices to the court if former vice president Joe Biden wins the presidential election. That has fueled concerns in the party about placing too much emphasis on procedural tactics that only delay votes by hours or days — even as precious time ticks away in the few remaining weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.