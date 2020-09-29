fb-pixel

Coronavirus resources

Here’s a look at what can reopen as some Mass. communities are cleared to move forward in the state’s reopening plan

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated September 29, 2020, 45 minutes ago
A Healthworks Fitness Club location in Cambridge, as pictured in July. Some gyms will now be allowed to increase their capacity to 50 percent, according to an announcement from Governor Charlie Baker Tuesday.
A Healthworks Fitness Club location in Cambridge, as pictured in July. Some gyms will now be allowed to increase their capacity to 50 percent, according to an announcement from Governor Charlie Baker Tuesday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that lower-risk communities in Massachusetts can reopen some businesses under Phase 3, Step 2. The state has currently been at a holding pattern at Phase 3, Step 1 since the summer.

The reopening goes into effect Oct. 5.

Lower-risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a “red” COVID-19 spread community in any of the last three Department of Public Health weekly reports.

A look at the latest weekly data:

Here’s a look at what will change, according to the state:

  • Indoor performance venues will now be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people.
  • Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50 percent with a maximum of 250 people.
  • For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step 2 activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks, and laser tag will also be permitted to open, and capacity will increase to 50 percent.
  • Fitting rooms will be allowed to open in all types of retail stores.
  • Gyms, museums, libraries, and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50 percent.

The new guidance does not address:

  • Stadiums and arenas, Baker said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The governor also released the following update on the state’s gathering order:

Advertisement

  • The limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities.
  • Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people for all communities.
  • Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step I communities, and a limit of 100 people in lower risk, Step II communities.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss