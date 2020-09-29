Here’s a look at what can reopen as some Mass. communities are cleared to move forward in the state’s reopening plan

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that lower-risk communities in Massachusetts can reopen some businesses under Phase 3, Step 2. The state has currently been at a holding pattern at Phase 3, Step 1 since the summer.
The reopening goes into effect Oct. 5.
Lower-risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a “red” COVID-19 spread community in any of the last three Department of Public Health weekly reports.
A look at the latest weekly data:
Here’s a look at what will change, according to the state:
- Indoor performance venues will now be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people.
- Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50 percent with a maximum of 250 people.
- For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step 2 activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks, and laser tag will also be permitted to open, and capacity will increase to 50 percent.
- Fitting rooms will be allowed to open in all types of retail stores.
- Gyms, museums, libraries, and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50 percent.
The new guidance does not address:
- Stadiums and arenas, Baker said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The governor also released the following update on the state’s gathering order:
Advertisement
- The limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities.
- Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people for all communities.
- Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step I communities, and a limit of 100 people in lower risk, Step II communities.
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss