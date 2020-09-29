fb-pixel

'You have no idea’: A look at the reaction online to the first 2020 presidential debate

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated September 29, 2020, 1 hour ago
The first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday.
The first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The first of three presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday night was regularly marked by interruptions, interjections, and arguments, leading many people to react online.

Hillary Clinton, who faced off against Trump in 2016, tweeted her feelings succinctly on the issue.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noted that certain phrasing in the debate should have been revisited.

One New York Times writer pointed out a particularly observant comment from a colleague.

James Pindell, a political reporter at the Globe, summed up his feelings on the event in just nine words.

Here’s a look at how others were reacting to the debate:

