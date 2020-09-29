Mass. reports 450 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths

State officials also reported that 14,124 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.21 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 3.98 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 146 people, bringing that total to 120,133.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by eight to 9,210, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 450, bringing the total to 129,243.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, ticked up to 1 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

However, the daily percentage of individuals whose tests for COVID-19 come back positive has surpassed 3 percent in multiple times in recent days, more than tripling from a low of 0.9 percent a month ago. On Monday, the latest day for which data is available, that rate was 4.4 percent, according to the state numbers released Tuesday.

The numbers have some epidemiologists saying that they see signs that the virus is once again on the rise in the state.

“I have to say that I’m getting concerned about Massachusetts in a way that I have not been . . . in months,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told the Globe.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 393 to 423 in Tuesday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at two, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases held at 12; the lowest that number has been is nine.

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker also announced that lower-risk communities in Massachusetts can reopen some businesses under Phase 3, Step 2. The state has currently been in a holding pattern at Phase 3, Step 1 since the summer.

The reopening goes into effect Oct. 5.

Lower-risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a “red” COVID-19 spread community in any of the last three Department of Public Health weekly reports.

An official in Baker’s office said the state will release a list Wednesday of communities that cannot move into the next stage of reopening. The list will be determined based on the last three weekly public health reports, including the data that comes out in Wednesday’s weekly health report.

Dasia Moore of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss