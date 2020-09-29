New York City reports large uptick in coronavirus cases

“That is cause for real concern,” the mayor said.

In a news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a daily rate of 3.25%, the highest it had been since June. On Monday, the daily rate was 1.93%.

NEW YORK — New York City officials announced Tuesday a significant uptick in the citywide daily rate of positive virus tests, which was in part attributable to a rise in cases in nine ZIP codes in South Brooklyn and Queens, in predominantly Orthodox communities.

The uptick comes at a particularly crucial moment, as the city tries to fully reopen schools and introduce indoor dining this week.

As part of new enforcement measures, the city will move to fine anybody not wearing a mask, the mayor said. Also, nonpublic schools and child care centers will be forced to close if they do not adhere to safety measures.

Early last week, city health officials warned residents of several areas — including Gravesend, Borough Park and Midwood in Brooklyn — that strict lockdown measures would enacted if they did not see a larger effort to follow coronavirus safety measures.

On Friday, the mayor ordered the Police Department and the sheriff’s office to enforce public health guidelines in these areas, where residents often do not wear masks. But de Blasio on Tuesday said that communities could expect enforcement — and in particular, fines — to escalate. “That will be starting on a large scale today,” he said.

Last week, the city health department threatened to ban gatherings of more than 10 people if improvement was not seen quickly. That restriction has not been implemented so far.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.