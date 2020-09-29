In a night of chaos, Trump goes on the attack against Biden in first presidential debate

The result was at times an incoherent shouting match, with Biden flashing his anger at the near-constant interruptions and the two trading insults more often than policy proposals.

Trump, who has been trailing Biden in national polls for months, steamrolled Fox News moderator Chris Wallace to heckle Biden, interrupting him to make fun of his college grades, his son’s business dealings, and his performance against Senator Bernie Sanders. Trump attempted to dodge Biden’s criticisms over his handling of the coronavirus, which has taken more than 200,000 American lives, the economy, and his handling of race relations.

President Trump sought to rescue his flagging reelection campaign with a chaotic, insult-laden clash against former vice president Joe Biden in the first presidential debate, in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

During an astonishing exchange over the issue of race, the president failed to condemn violence by white supremacist groups after he was asked multiple times to do so by Wallace.

“Proud boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said, referring to a hate group, before claiming that far-left “antifa” groups are the real problem.

The president also rejected the concept of racial sensitivity training, seemingly suggesting it is not fair to white people.

“If you are a certain person, you had no status in life — it was sort of a reversal,” Trump said.

Biden responded by saying racial insensitivity is a problem and accused Trump “and his friends” of looking down on people “who are of a different faith, they look down on people who are a different color.”

Biden hit Trump particularly hard over his handling of the pandemic, pointing out that nearly 1,000 people are still dying each day.

“When he was presented with that number, he said, ‘It is what it is,’ ” Biden said. “Well, it is what it is because you are who you are.” Trump shot back that Biden would have handled it worse, because it’s not in his “blood,” and touted his move of banning some travel from China early in the pandemic.

Biden cast doubt on Trump’s promise to have a vaccine ready before the end of the year, which some in his own administration have said is not possible. “This is the same man who told you by Easter this would be gone away,” Biden said of Trump’s previous claims about the virus. “By warm weather it’ll be gone like a miracle.”

Trump made fun of Biden for wearing a mask and for not holding large campaign events, portraying him as overly cautious. “He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen,” Trump said. While Biden called Trump’s decisions to hold large rallies “irresponsible,” Trump retorted that Biden was not holding similar events only because he would not be able to attract a crowd.

Biden emphasized that Trump did not appear to have a plan to combat the virus. “You can’t fix the economy until you fix the COVID crisis and he has no intention of doing anything to make it better,” Biden said.

Trump frequently interrupted and even taunted Biden, charging into one of his answers about China with accusations about Biden’s son Hunter, who he said should not have been paid to sit on the board of a foreign energy company.

“Mr. President, please stop,” Wallace said, as Trump lobbed allegations that ate into Biden’s allotted time. Biden showed some anger toward his opponent. “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown — excuse me, this person,” he said. At another point in the debate, when Trump interrupted him as he spoke directly to the camera about the Supreme Court, Biden simply asked “Will you shut up, man?” He sighed. “This is so unpresidential.”

The debate came two days after The New York Times released a sweeping investigation into Trump’s tax records — which he has long refused to release to the public, breaking a norm for presidential candidates — that found he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. In 10 of the 15 years before that, the Times found, he recorded such steep business losses, he paid no income tax at all. Trump denied the story on the debate stage, saying he paid millions in taxes, but still declined to release his tax returns. “You’ll see it as soon as it’s finished,” he claimed.

On Tuesday, Biden released his own tax returns for 2019, which showed he paid about $288,000 on an adjusted gross income of nearly $1 million.

With early voting already underway in many states, the vast majority of voters have already made up their minds about who they’re going to vote for: Just 3 percent of likely voters said they were undecided in two recent national polls.

Trump has tried out multiple lines of attack against Biden in the past months, veering from “Sleepy Joe” to painting him as a Trojan horse for more liberal politicians like Sanders. On Tuesday night, Trump again accused Biden of being used by the left of his party, saying he would pass a universal health care program because the left wants to. “They’re going to dominate you, Joe, you know that,” Trump said. Biden pushed back. “I am the Democratic Party right now,” he said. “The platform of the Democratic Party is what I, in fact, approved of.”

In the lead-up to the debate, Trump painted Biden as old and out of it, significantly lowering expectations for his rival. In recent days, the president pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting Biden would take drugs to improve his debate performance — a theory he did not bring up on the debate stage.

Instead, most of his attacks focused on Hunter Biden. Trump has accused Joe Biden of corruption for seeking to dismiss a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016 while Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. But that prosecutor, Victor Shokin, was widely believed by the United States and its Western allies to be dragging his feet on anticorruption prosecutions, and Trump has supplied no proof that the two are connected. Trump was impeached by the House last year for improperly pressuring the president of Ukraine into launching an investigation into Biden and his son while key military aid to the country was held up.

Biden attempted to deflect the discussion about his son. “We want to talk about families and ethics? I don’t want to do that,” Biden said. “His family we could talk about all night. This is not about my family or his family — this is about your family, the American people.”

In the early going, Trump said that he had the right to choose a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, while Biden alleged the president’s nominee would end health coverage for millions of people as they opened their first debate.

“We won the election,” Trump said in answer to the first question, about his nominee Amy Coney Barrett. “Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee.”

Biden said that Barrett seems like “a very fine person” but that her nomination after “tens of thousands of people have already voted” was troubling.

He also argued that Trump and Barrett want to strike down the Affordable Care Act, costing 20 million people their health insurance.

“The American people have a right to have a say over who the Supreme Court nominee is,” Biden said. “What’s at stake here, as the president’s made it clear, he wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. He’s in the Supreme Court right now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which will strip 20 million people from having health insurance now, if it goes to the Supreme Court.”

Throughout the debate, Biden and Trump spoke over each other. "I’m not here to call out his lies. Everyone knows he is a liar,'' Biden said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

