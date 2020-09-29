Biden should counter Trump with Psalm 26

I hope that during the debates with Donald Trump, Joe Biden is willing to mention religion and share the source of his moral compass, especially if he prefaces his remarks by making clear that his compass comes from a Christian background, but that he understands these values are shared by all good people, religious or not. It would be wonderful, for instance, if Biden were to quote these words from Psalm 26 of the Bible, which says, in part: “Try me; test my heart and mind. . . . I do not sit with men of falsehood, nor do I consort with hypocrites. I hate the assembly of evildoers and I will not sit with the wicked.”

Trump has faked an interest in religion in order to court the religious right. In contrast, former vice president Biden is a Catholic who seems deep and humble enough to turn to the Bible to get him through the tremendous personal suffering he’s gone through.