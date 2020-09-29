A matter of Supreme importance, for GOP, for all Americans

The polls are saying that a naked power play to confirm Judge Barrett to fill the seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg could hurt Donald Trump’s reelection prospects. I think that’s a price they would be willing to pay.

Polls are showing that a majority of Americans think the winner of the coming election should pick the next Supreme Court justice. The Republicans who are rushing to confirm Amy Coney Barrett are surely aware of these polls. I don’t think they care. They have wanted to shift the Supreme Court to the right for years, and now they have the votes and the opportunity.

What they have to gain is the certainty of a conservative Supreme Court justice who will serve for many years. They are balancing that against the possibility of losing four years of control of the presidency. My guess is that they’re even willing to lose GOP control of the Senate if that’s what it takes.

The question isn’t whether Barrett will be confirmed. The question is what price the Republicans will have to pay for what they are clearly about to do. That price should be as steep as the majority of Americans who oppose this rush to confirmation can make it.

John Green

Swampscott





Open season on abortion and, perhaps ironically, Obamacare

Reality check: No one likes abortion. It is morally difficult. But human nature being what it is, there will always be abortion. And so for the sake of the mother and her autonomy, it should be legal, safe, and hopefully (with birth control information) increasingly rare.

The Supreme Court may be primed to strike down Roe v. Wade. It is also apparently going to destroy the Affordable Care Act, which will create all sorts of problems for women and other living beings.

So it appears we are about to institutionalize the conservative philosophy — in the timeless words of Barney Frank – that “life begins at conception and ends at birth.”

Daniel Stepner

Newton