BC football team searching for consistency against No. 12 North Carolina

The typical rhythm of a season isn’t necessarily there, but the challenge for the Eagles as they prepare to host No. 12 North Carolina on Saturday is finding some level of consistency.

Through two weeks, Boston College has played under two very different set of circumstances — following strict protocols in traveling to Durham, N.C., to face Duke two weeks ago in the opener, then coming home to host Texas State in an empty Alumni Stadium last week — and the Eagles found ways to win both games.

Coming into a college football season played in the midst of a pandemic, it was understood that nothing would be normal.

“Every Saturday has been a little bit different,” said coach Jeff Hafley. "The first week we wake up and we play. The second week we kind of have a lull in the day, we meet, we have a walk-through, and we have a little extra time, and then we go play.

“Well, now we’ve got a 3:30 game so it’s a little different, next week we’ve got a 4 o’clock game so it’s a little bit different. Who knows, maybe we’ll play an 8, 9, 10. It would be nice if we could kind of get on a schedule, but that’s college football, right?”

With spring practices suspended because of COVID-19, and training camp spent somewhat in a bubble once teams returned in June, preparation was unique to say the least, and in many ways the Eagles have been learning on the fly. They overcame difficulties early in both games to pull out wins, nearly being stunned by Texas State last Saturday before rallying in the fourth quarter.

“We learned that we need to be more consistent,” Hafley said. "If you look back to the Duke game, there were times we looked really good. Then there were times when we made mistakes. The same thing in the Texas State game, there were times where we looked really good and there were drives where we just had lapses and we weren’t consistent.

“We didn’t do our job and we didn’t look that good. And right now, we can’t afford to have these lapses and to make the mistakes if we are going to win football games, especially against a top-10 opponent like we’re going to play on Saturday. We need to be more consistent.”

Hafley said he hammers home the team’s tasks every day, so that even if game day comes with some wrinkles, players have some sense of routine.

“You keep talking about the process and how it starts on Sunday after the game,” Hafley said. “You start looking at what Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday need to look like.”

The same way establishing routines is key for anyone during a pandemic, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie said the Eagles have had to rely on that, as well

“I feel like it’s big to have a routine to depend on,” he said. “During the week, have a routine, on game day have a routine. We’re real big on routine. So, if you stick to your routine, you’re able to depend on that and it can get you through whatever sudden changes may happen.”

Cause for concern

The locker-room celebration after the Eagles’ win over Duke drew some concern from Newton city councilor Alicia Bowman.

BC posted a short clip of the celebration on Twitter, and in a reply, Bowman said she was alarmed by the sight of the large, closely packed group, with none of them wearing face coverings.

She tweeted, “As an elected official in #NewtonMA where much of the @BostonCollege campus is located, this video upsets me. @BCFootball players do not live in a bubble. #COVID19 is real and deadly but clearly no one here cares about that. @NewtonMAMayor @NewtonHealth.”

Hafley took full responsibility, calling it a lapse.

“That’s on me. That’s not on the players,” he said. "These kids have done an unbelievable job. Since June, 3,500 straight tests and we haven’t had a positive, knock on wood. They’ve done everything we’ve asked.

“I got caught up in the moment, it was an emotional game, and I got back in the locker room and I should’ve had my mask on and I should have had the players have their masks on. As safe as we feel when we just got tested, I’ll learn from it and I’ll take responsibility for it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.