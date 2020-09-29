Bill Belichick on the Chiefs: ‘We’re going to have our work cut out for us’

The Patriots head to Kansas City to face the 3-0 Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Trying to find an answer for Mahomes will be at the top of the Patriots’ to-do list.

“Yeah, I mean, all the superlatives that have been said about him, I’d just be repeating them all,” said Belichick.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick does not have much to add to the national discussion on Patrick Mahomes, a point he made clear when he was asked about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Tuesday.

In the Chiefs’ 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens Monday night, Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns against a Baltimore defense that had allowed only two touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.

Belichick was among those watching Monday night’s performance and came away impressed.

“They’re a good football team, very talented, well-coached, played with a lot of poise and discipline, so we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us in Kansas City," said Belichick. “It’s a championship football team and we’re going to have to play our best game and coach it.”

The defending Super Bowl champions appear to be even more dynamic on offense early this season, thanks in part to the addition of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, whom the Chiefs took with the final pick of the first round of last year’s draft. The rookie has 342 total yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, while also posing as a receiving threat out of the backfield, averaging 9.3 yards per reception, to give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a new wrinkle.

“Andy continues to expand his scheme and they’ve always had a pretty broad attack,” said Belichick. “They continue to have that. Certainly, [Clyde] Edwards [Helaire] has given them an explosive player in the backfield. That’s more than what they had last year, so that’s why they drafted him and he’s delivered that for them in the three games this year. But, yeah, they’re very well-coached, they have an excellent attack, they have a lot of good players, they’re very experienced in their system and they can do a lot of things, no question.”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also presents a challenge, but he is not the only speedster on the Kansas City roster.

“They can out leverage you in a hurry, and once they get behind you, there’s not too many guys on that offense that you can catch,” said Belichick. “We’re going to have to do a great job of maintaining our leverage and our discipline and respect them. We play against fast guys every week, but I would say they have a lot of them on the field at the same time, and that just puts more stress on the defense and the quarterback is very good at getting them the ball.”

The Kansas City defense held reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson to 97 yards passing as they jumped out to a 27-10 lead.

“They mix a combination of man, zone, blitz-zone and some man blitzes, pressure blitzes,” said Belichick. “They’re not afraid to call them. They make you offensively deal with everything, so they really test your execution and, again, have some pretty experienced and savvy players back there – the linebackers, of course, [Tyrann] Mathieu, [Chris] Jones is a very disruptive player up front, along with [Frank] Clark. So, they have guys at every level that are a problem and they have a pretty extensive scheme, kind of like they have on offense, so they give us a lot to prepare for.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney