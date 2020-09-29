Brett Rypien named Broncos' starting quarterback

He didn’t flinch when the Broncos valued Brandon Allen over him last year to serve as a backup to Joe Flacco and then Drew Lock .

Brett Rypien kept his head up when he went undrafted out of Boise State. He didn’t get discouraged when he twice got cut by the Denver Broncos.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say discouraged, no,” Rypien said after being named the starter for the Broncos' game against the Jets on Thursday night in a matchup of 0-3 teams. “I’ve always just tried to take the mentality of get better every single day.”

Helping him with that perseverance was his uncle, former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien.

“He sat his first two years on IR, so having some conversations with him about [how] he overcame adversity throughout his first two years and then being able to win a Super Bowl and be a starter for a few years” helped him learn how to cope and bide his time, Brett Rypien said. “So, I definitely don’t think I ever lost hope or was discouraged. I just tried to get better.”

Driskel played admirably after replacing an injured Lock (shoulder) in Denver’s 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh two weeks ago, although he froze and took the sack on fourth down at the Steelers' 15-yard line in the waning minutes.

Driskel started last week against the Buccaneers but was limited to 176 yards and was sacked five times and intercepted once in Denver’s 28-10 loss.

He was replaced by Rypien on the Broncos' final drive, and Rypien completed his first eight passes for 53 yards before throwing an interception in the end zone.

Raiders in trouble?

Several Raiders players attended a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller that might have violated league rules for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Darren Waller Foundation held a fund-raising event at a country club just outside Las Vegas on Monday to help young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Players were seen on video without face coverings during the indoor event while talking and mingling with guests, who also weren’t wearing masks.

Among the players in attendance were quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman, tight ends Jason Witten and Foster Moreau, and Waller.

Rules from the NFL and NFLPA limit what players are allowed to do away from the team facility this season to try to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Among the banned activities are music concerts or entertainment events, house gatherings of more than 15 people without everyone wearing face coverings, or attending an indoor night club with more than 10 people in the club.

The Raiders, the NFL, and a representative from Waller’s foundation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kearse retires

Former Seahawks and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse announced his retirement. Kearse has not played in a regular-season game since 2018 when he was with the Jets. Kearse suffered a broken leg during the 2019 preseason with the Lions. Kearse is best known for his moments in the postseason. His fourth-quarter touchdown catch in the 2013 NFC Championship game provided the winning points in Seattle’s 23-17 victory over San Francisco. Kearse added another TD reception in Seattle’s Super Bowl win over Denver two weeks later … The Chargers placed cornerback Chris Harris on injured reserve. Harris suffered a foot injury during last Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Panthers … The Falcons placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on IR because of a hamstring injury … Former All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth, who played six games for the Patriots in 2011, was arrested Monday after he was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Tennessee. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Haynesworth had been released on $1,500 bond.