In evaluating lower end of Celtics roster, Romeo Langford was slowed by injuries and Tacko Fall is, well, a project

When he was actually healthy, Celtics coach Brad Stevens showed trust in him as a defensive stopper. Even though he is just 20 years old, he already has an NBA build and athleticism. But there were questions entering the season about his jump shot, and he did not really answer those, shooting just 18.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Romeo Langford : Langford missed summer league following offseason thumb surgery, and that turned out to be a harbinger. The 14th overall pick of the 2019 draft’s season was hindered by one malady after another. He suffered groin, wrist, ankle and knee injuries.

This is the first in a three-part series of individual evaluations of the Celtics. This section includes two-way contract players, and others who were mostly out of the rotation this season.

Langford’s season, somewhat fittingly, ended because of injury. He tore ligaments in his wrist in Orlando and it was determined he could keep playing and have surgery when the season ended. Then Langford suffered an adductor strain one minute after checking into Game 2 of the conference finals against the Heat. He soon underwent wrist surgery and was ruled out for the year. He is expected to miss the start of next season.

Grade: B-

Tremont Waters: It might sound overly simplified, but Waters is a basketball player. The 51st overall pick of the 2019 draft knows the game inside and out, might be the Celtics' craftiest passer and is a sturdy floor general. The problem is he’s just 5 feet 10 inches and does not have the strength and athleticism of point guards his size who have thrived, such as former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

Nevertheless, Waters showed promise during his rookie season. He was named the G League’s rookie of the year after averaging 18 points, 7.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 36 games with the Maine Red Claws. And when given an opportunity with the Celtics he displayed flashes of his potential, such as when he tallied 7 points, 5 steals, 4 assists and 3 rebounds against the Wizards last month. Waters was a two-way contract player this year, and to find a spot on Boston’s roster next season he’ll need to prove he can truly defend NBA guards.

Grade: B-

Javonte Green: The high-flying Green was one of the NBA’s feel-good stories this season. He received just one Division 1 basketball offer, to Radford, and ended up starring overseas afterward. Green, who turned 27 this summer, was still an unheralded quantity when the Celtics brought him onto their summer league team, but he wowed Boston’s brass with his athleticism and defense and ultimately snagged the final roster spot.

In the Celtics’ most optimistic scenario, Green would emerge as a “3 and D” wing in the mold of former Celtics defensive pest Tony Allen. Green did not look out of place defensively, but connected on just 27 percent of his 3-point shots. He mostly saw time in blowouts, but even his teammates would rise from their seats when he broke free with a chance to throw down a dunk.

Grade: C+

Tacko Fall: The 7-5 two-way contract player became a sensation in the Las Vegas summer league, and little did he know that was just the beginning. During the rare times that Fall was active for games at TD Garden, fans constantly chanted his name and then went absolutely bananas if he actually checked in.

Sometimes it felt as if Fall had become a sideshow, but it was clear that he did not view it that way and appreciated all of the support and attention. Still, his focus remains on securing an NBA roster spot. The Celtics viewed Fall as a project, and they were encouraged by his improvement over the course of the year. There are simply very few players with his obvious physical advantages.

He averaged 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game with the Red Claws and was named to the G League’s all-defensive team. He needs to get better at running the floor, and to improve his mobility to defend pick-and-roll actions.

Grade: B-

Carsen Edwards: Last October, Edwards drilled eight 3-pointers in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Cavaliers, igniting hope he could instantly give Boston some scoring pop off the bench. But that exhibition turned out to be the high points of Edwards’s rookie season. He shot just 32.8 percent from the field and the Celtics were outscored by 5.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the court, the second worst net rating on the team.

The Orlando bubble could be a blessing and a curse for a player such as Edwards. On one hand, he was able to complete frequent workouts with the assistant coaches, but on the other, he played a total of just 36 minutes there, and he certainly needs game repetitions. This is an important offseason for everyone on this list, but none more than Edwards.

Grade: C-

Vincent Poirier: The Celtics have had some success plucking unheralded players from overseas. German center Daniel Theis is the best recent example. But there have been some swings and misses, too, and it appears Poirier falls in that category.

The Celtics envisioned Poirier as a rim-running big man who is active in pick-and-rolls. But in his limited action it became clear the Frenchman is not ready for the NBA. He struggled with relatively simple tasks, like catching the ball, and his -6.5 net rating was the worst on the team. Poirier is under contract next season, so the Celtics will have to decide if there is enough potential there to move forward with him, but he has not shown it yet.

Grade: D

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.