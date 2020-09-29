Lucas Giloito flirts with perfection as White Sox win playoff opener in Oakland

Giloito ended up allowing two hits with eight strikeouts. He was pulled after allowing a walk and a single to start the eighth, setting up the A’s lone run.

Giloito didn’t make history, but he did lead the White Sox to a 4-1 win in Oakland in the opener of their playoff series Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito allowed a clean single up the middle to start the seventh inning, ending his bid for a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in their playoff opener.

Jose Abreu hit a two-run shot, and Yasmani Grandal added a solo blast for the White Sox.

Advertisement

Tommy La Stella hit a single to become the first runner for the A’s.

Giolito pitched a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25. This start at the Coliseum was his postseason debut.

The late Roy Halladay of the Phillies in 2010 threw a perfect game in the regular season and then tossed a no-hitter against the Reds in the playoffs — the only person to have a regular-season and postseason no-hitter in the same year.

Halladay and Don Larsen, who pitched a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1956 World Series against Brooklyn, have the only two postseason no-hitters.

Astros get jump on Twins

Michael Brantley followed a bases-loaded walk with a two-run single as the Astros scored three in the ninth inning to take Game 1 in Minnesota, 4-1.

Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson missed the game because of a nagging injury to his right calf, and the team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster that was set prior to first pitch.

Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and returned to the lineup on Sept. 2, but he was removed from Friday’s game after the first inning with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP award winner worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.

Advertisement

“Didn’t want him to push if he was feeling something that he could potentially do some long-term damage to,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said, adding: “He wasn’t ready to go this series, and we felt the best thing to do was to continue to get him treatment and see where hopefully it is after this series if we’re lucky enough to move on.”

Center fielder Byron Buxton, who also had to leave the game on Friday after getting hit by a pitch in the head, was cleared of his mild concussion symptoms and in the lineup against the Astros.

Kirilloff was the team’s first-round amateur draft pick in 2016. He has never played above Double A but showed the club he was ready with strong performances at the team’s alternate training site this summer. He can play the corner outfield positions and first base, giving manager Rocco Baldelli flexibility with Donaldson out.

The Twins kept 15 position players and 13 pitchers on their 28-man roster, including a fourth catcher, Willians Astudillo, who has played every position but shortstop over parts of three seasons with Minnesota. Righthanders Jake Odorizzi and Randy Dobnak were included on the staff, for longer relief options. Odorizzi made only four starts due to multiple injuries. Dobnak made 10 starts but was sent to the alternate training site earlier this month after some struggles.

Advertisement

Like the Twins and Kirilloff, the Astros put outfielder Chas McCormick on their roster despite him never previously appearing in an MLB game. Manager Dusty Baker said McCormick was included for defense and potential designated runner duties. McCormick was drafted in the 21st round in 2017 and split last season between Double A and Triple A.

Before the game, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022 that guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20 percent from his 2020 deal.

Gurriel’s 2020 contract called for an $8.3 million salary and wound up being worth $3,074,074 prorated.

Gurriel, 36, would have been eligible for free agency under a provision in his 2020 contract, even though he does not have the six years of major league service usually required. His new deal includes the same provision.

Blue Jays get Rowdy

First baseman Rowdy Tellez is on the Toronto Blue Jays' roster for their first-round playoff series against Tampa Bay after recovering from a strained right knee that had sidelined him since Sept. 8.

Tellez could be a designated hitter option for the top-seeded Rays in the best-of-three series against the No. 8 Blue Jays.

Righthander Jordan Romano was not included on the 28-man roster Tuesday. He has not pitched in a game since Aug 28 because of a finger injury but threw batting practice Sunday in hopes of earning a spot.

Toronto also left off righthander Tanner Roark, who had a 6.80 ERA in 11 starts.

Advertisement

Toronto’s roster features 13 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders, and four outfielders.

Rookie lefthander Shane McClanahan was a surprise addition to the Rays' 28-man roster.

McClanahan was a first-round pick in the amateur draft two years ago who pitched at Single A and Double A in 2019. He joined first baseman Ji-Man Choi and infielder Yandy Diaz, who have been on the injured list, in being added to the active roster before Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

To make room on the 40-man roster for McClanahan, lefty reliever Sean Gilmartin was designated for assignment. Gilmartin is the husband of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Yankee set their roster

Miguel Andújar was left off the New York Yankees' roster for their first-round playoff series against Cleveland.

First baseman Mike Ford made the 28-man roster, as did lefthander Jordan Montgomery.

Andújar hurt a shoulder last year and lost the third-base job to Gio Urshela, then returned from surgery and hit .242 with one homer and five RBIs in 62 at-bats. He last played Sept. 13 and was optioned to the alternate training site two days later.

He batted .297 in 2018 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs.

Montgomery is not expected to start against the Indians and will be a bullpen option, likely as a long reliever. New York’s rotation includes Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, and either J.A. Happ or rookie Deivi García.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said lefthander James Paxton could be a possibility late in the postseason. Paxton has not pitched in a game since Aug. 20 because of a strained flexor tendon in his pitching arm and was transferred to the 45-day injured list Sept. 16.