MIAA Board of Directors pushes for increased capacity limits for Fall I sports

The fall sports season, albeit with modifications in the new Fall I format, is ramping up this week and next, and a cap at 50 seemed extreme, in addition to being a headache to enforce for school administrators.

An hour into their virtual meeting Tuesday morning, the MIAA’s Board of Directors were crafting the wording for a request to the State House, asking Gov. Charlie Baker’s office to revisit the regulation of a maximum of 50 spectators for outdoor sporting events in the current COVID-19 climate.

Duxbury senior girls' soccer captains Liv Schortmann (left) and Audrey Ryan loosen up before a recent practice. Athletic director Thom Holdgate hopes his teams, and other schools, will be able to play before fans at 50 percent capacity according to new state guidelines.

“If I was at 10 percent of capacity, I could still seat 300," said Duxbury athletic director Thom Holdgate, before noting to Marshfield superintendent Jeff Granatino, “I could socially distance 500 people at [your stadium].”

An hour later their request, at least for those residing in low-risk communities, became a moot point. The governor’s office announced that as of Oct. 5, as part of Step 2 in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening, capacity for outdoor venues can be increased to 50 percent with a ceiling of 250.

So for ADs such as Holdgate and his colleagues in the Patriot League, who were planning to disperse two passes per game to each student-athlete (roughly 25 total), the move will likely allow parents and others to attend home and away games, if so desired. The announcement prompted a few participants in Tuesday’s Zoom call to ask, “Was the governor’s office listening?"

If the cap had remained at 50, policing every venue throughout the Fall I season was going to be an issue for administrators, who have worked overtime in the past month to get athletes, coaches, and officials back on the field safely.

And though the fall is just getting started, the feasibility of conducting a winter season — with basketball, hockey, wrestling, and cheer deemed “high risk” by the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs — is already in focus.

School districts statewide are seeking guidance, but there are no immediate answers. The EEA, according to MIAA associate director Sherry Bryant, is seeking four weeks of school health data, with students back on the field practicing and competing, before developing any guidelines.

A release of winter sport guidelines is not expected until the first week of November, which, with the board scheduled to next meet on Oct. 29, will require the association to mobilize quickly and react with potential modifications. The basketball and hockey subcommittees have already started preliminary discussions.

The risk levels for those high-risk sports will likely remain static, noted St. John’s Prep principal Dr. Keith Crowley, co-chair of the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force, “and how do we get to different levels of competition.”

The first step is further winter guidance.

▪ Circling back to the Fall I season, the board defeated a motion, 12-6, to revisit the out-of-season coaching policy (Rule 40) that was approved for the 2020-21 school year. The impetus for the temporary rule change, said Cambridge AD Tom Arria, was to “open the door to engage in positive activity with your kids.” But with leagues/conferences considering 7-on-7 play in the absence of football this fall, there is concern. “Why do you push the envelope to put the safety of the kids at risk,” asked Arria.

▪ Acting on a recommendation from associate director Peter Smith, and the emphasis on social distancing, the board approved, 20-0, a change to the postgame handshake protocol: At the completion of the game, teams will line up well beyond six feet from their opponents and walk by each other while waving and saying “good game.”

▪ The Board also voted, 19-0, to not allow vacancies on sport committees (gymnastics, rugby, skiing have highest number) to impact quorums.

▪ Taking note of the impracticality of playing “extra games” and the accompanying logistical issues, the board suspended the playing of endowment games for 2020-21.





Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com