Previewing the pandemic-altered 2020 MLB playoffs: Locations, schedule, and format

Guess what? They’re going to the playoffs.

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers got off to a ragged start this year. They never got above .500. And they dropped their last game to finish with a losing record.

A pandemic-altered, 60-game regular season that many believed would never get completed and saw games postponed because of virus outbreaks, racial injustice protests and a hurricane went into the final day without a single playoff matchup set.

Then, in a flurry and fury, the entire postseason field was full.

The MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, and for the 2020 season, they’ve been expanded to 16 teams – eight from the American League and eight from the National League.

First up are eight best-of-three wild-card series. Then, the divisional series, league championships, and finally, the World Series.

Locations

MLB is introducing a bubble format for its postseason. Beginning with the divisional series, teams will play neutral-site games.

The NLDS will be played at Globe Life Field – home of the Texas Rangers – and Minute Maid Park – home of the Houston Astros. The NLCS will be played at Globe Life Field.

The ALDS will be played at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The ALCS will be played at Petco.

And the World Series will be at Globe Life Field, which opened at the start of the season. It will be the first time the Series is played at one site since 1944.

Dates

The wild-card series begin on Tuesday. On Wednesday, every series will be in action.

Other key dates include:

▪ The ALDS is slated to begin Oct. 5, and the NLDS on Oct. 6.

▪ The ALCS will begin Oct. 11; the NLCS on Oct. 12

▪ The World Series will begin on Oct. 20, and Game 7, if necessary, will be on Oct. 28.

There will be few days off between games this postseason, meaning pitching staffs will have to be managed differently. Read more on that here.

Wild-card rounds

American League: Games begin Tuesday

No. 5 New York Yankees (33-27) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Indians (35-25)

Game 1: at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The series begins with Gerrit Cole vs. Shane Bieber in a mega-watt duel. Slumping slugger Gary Sanchez will be benched in favor of Kyle Higashioka in the Yankees lineup.

No. 8 Toronto Blue Jays (32-28) vs. No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays (40-20)

Game 1: at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. (TBS)

The Blue Jays will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound to face veteran Blake Snell, who allowed two runs in 7 ⅔ innings in two starts against the Toronto this season. Shoemaker isn’t expected to go deep, but the Jays have a bullpen plan in place.

No. 6 Houston Astros (29-31) vs. No. 3 Minnesota Twins (36-24)

Game 1: at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (ABC)

Houston and first-year manager Dusty Baker finished second in the AL West, drawing an automatic berth. The only other team in major league history to reach the playoffs with a losing record was the 1981 Kansas City Royals — at 50-53 overall, they made it by winning the second half in a strike-split season. The Brewers are also in this year with a losing record.

No. 7 Chicago White Sox (35-25) vs. No. 2 Oakland Athletics (36-24)

Game 1: at Oakland, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

The A’s are looking for their first postseason series victory since they defeated the Twins in the 2006 ALDS. Left fielder Eloy Jimenez, who missed the series against the Cubs with a right foot sprain, is expected back in the lineup for the White Sox.

National League: Games begin Wednesday

No. 5 St. Louis Cardinals (30-28) vs. No. 4 San Diego Padres (37-23)

Game 1: at San Diego, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Yadier Molina and the Cardinals claimed their spot despite missing 2½ weeks into August after the club was hit by a virus outbreak. The Padres are making their first trip to the postseason in 14 years, after they lost to the Cardinals in the NLDS in 2005 and 2006.

No. 8 Milwaukee Brewers (29-31) vs. No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17)

Game 1: at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

The Brewers also made it when San Francisco lost 5-4 to San Diego, missing their shot at the last wild-card spot. They will face Walker Buehler, who has pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts last Thursday against Oakland.

No. 6 Miami Marlins (31-29) vs. No. 3 Chicago Cubs (34-26)

Game 1: at Chicago, 2 p.m. (ABC)

Miami’s Starling Marte finished the regular season with the most games played in baseball this year: 61 in a 60-game season after getting traded from the Diamondbacks. Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks are likely to start the first two games of the series for the Cubs, with Jon Lester available for a Game 3 if necessary.

No. 7 Cincinnati Reds (31-29) vs. No. 2 Atlanta Braves (35-25)

Game 1: at Atlanta, noon (ESPN)

The Reds will go with Trevor Bauer, a leading candidate for the Cy Young, who struck out 12 over eight innings in his last outing. Atlanta will counter with lefthander Max Fried, who finished the regular season 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA.