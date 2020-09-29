NFL faces its first real COVID-19 challenge with outbreak among Titans personnel

Why should coaches have to wear a mask when they are tested for COVID-19 six days a week? The games are played outdoors, and they are surrounded by dozens of players who aren’t wearing masks?

Almost universally, NFL coaches appear to hate the rule that requires them to wear masks on the sideline during games. Five coaches have been fined $100,000 for not wearing their mask, and many more are constantly pulling their masks down to yell at referees or their players.

The Titans became the first NFL team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday when three players and five staff members got word that their Monday tests came back positive. These were confirmed positive results, per a league source, with no suspicion of false positives. These eight positives came two days after linebackers coach and defensive playcaller Shane Bowen tested positive and missed the Titans' game Sunday at Minnesota.

It goes to show how tough an opponent COVID-19 is. Even with all of the protocols instituted by the NFL – which includes testing six days per week, required masks, constant disinfecting and much more – the Titans still had nine team members test positive over a four-day stretch.

The NFL made it unscathed through six weeks of training camp, and the first three weeks of the season went off took place as scheduled. Dozens of players hit the COVID injured reserve list since late July, but they were all isolated cases.

Not anymore. The NFL now has its first real COVID challenge as it enters Week 4, and the efficacy of its protocols will be tested like never before.

The one day that the NFL doesn’t test players and coaches is game day, to reduce the chances of a false positive test taking someone off the field. The downside to this approach is that players go 48 hours between tests, the virus can take hold, and it can even be shared across teams.

The Titans' situation isn’t a full-blown crisis – if the outbreak is ultimately limited to three players, the team should be able to replace the players and continue with its season as scheduled. The NFL has always been up front in stating that it expected positive tests this fall, and created several new rules this year to give teams more flexibility with the roster.

But this could become a crisis if more positive cases pop up this week. The Titans are holding their collective breath because they identified 48 people who were “close contacts” of the eight new positives, per ESPN. Bowen was removed from the team on Saturday and didn’t travel to the game, but could have infected players on Friday while his test was being processed. Meanwhile, the Titans players spent last weekend in close quarters, sharing buses, an airplane, and a hotel in Minneapolis (NFL rules require one person per room on the road this year).

The consequences of this outbreak could be wide-ranging. First, the Titans and Vikings may not be able to practice this week. Both teams shut down their team facilities on Tuesday and instituted contact tracing and additional testing. So far, no one on the Vikings has turned up positive.

The outbreak puts games at risk this Sunday. The Vikings are scheduled to play at the Texans, and the Titans are supposed to host the Steelers. But the Titans have closed their team facility until Saturday and won’t practice this week. For the Vikings, it is unclear how long their team facility will be closed.

On Tuesday, the NFL told the Titans and Steelers to prepare to play Sunday’s game unless otherwise noted. But the NFL has not determined whether it would let a team play a game without practicing all week. Nor has the NFL set firm guidelines for postponing or canceling a game due to an outbreak, choosing instead to take it on a case-by-case basis.

Should more Titans players turn up positive this week – especially if they all come from one position group – the NFL may have no choice but to move their game against the Steelers. Players who test positive and show symptoms have to sit out at least 10 days and be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to the team facility. Those who are asymptomatic have to sit out for 10 days or pass two consecutive tests, 24 hours apart.

Should the NFL need to move the game, the league has a contingency plan to push the game back to Monday night, per ESPN, which could allow the Titans a chance to practice before the game. Another relatively easy fix would be to move Titans-Steelers to Week 7 (when the Titans have a bye), move Steelers-Ravens from Week 7 to Week 8, and move the Ravens' bye from Week 8 to Week 7.

The NFL isn’t panicking yet. It designed its protocols to account for the fact that people would test positive, and that COVID would probably slip through the team doors at some point. For now, it’s just a handful of people on one team that is affected. The Falcons also had to put a defensive player on the COVID IR list on Saturday, but the Falcons have not had any other players test positive. In the grand scheme, it’s not a huge deal if the NFL has to move or cancel a game, assuming it’s an isolated incident.

But the efficacy of the NFL’s protocols will be tested by the Titans and Vikings this week. You can bet that all NFL coaches will be wearing their masks tightly on their face this Sunday.

