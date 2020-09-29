Sam Kennedy: After fourth last-place finish in nine seasons, Red Sox need ‘consistency’

On Sunday, the Red Sox finished last in the American League East for the fourth time in nine seasons.

“As I look back over our 20 years here, we’ve had obviously disappointing seasons before, we’ve had some some high highs in championship wins,” Kennedy said. “One thing that we have been lacking is consistency with our competitiveness. I think it’s important to acknowledge that and that is clearly something that we are working towards.”

The same day, the team announced that manager Ron Roenicke would not return for the 2021 season, and that a search for a new manager is beginning immediately.

Kennedy said that Bloom will have the authority to make the call on the next manager for the Red Sox, alongside the rest of his baseball operations team.

“We as ownership, yours truly as president and CEO of the team, we’re fortunate to be able to recruit Chaim Bloom to the Boston Red Sox from Tampa, we went through a restructuring with Brian O’Hallroan taking on more responsibilities, same with Raq[uel Ferreira], Eddie [Romero], and Zack [Scott],” Kennedy said. “Chaim and his team will run the process and ultimately make the decision on who the next manager of the Boston Red Sox will be. We are not going to talk about candidates.”

Alex Cora, who left the Red Sox after getting caught up in the sign-stealing scandal that washed across Major League Baseball this offseason, will be finished with his suspension after this year’s World Series.

Is he eligible as a candidate?

“It may be an unsatisfactory answer but we’re just not going to talk about managerial candidates for our job at this point,” Kennedy said.

When asked what he’s looking for in his manager, Bloom said he has learned since he was thrust into a search after Cora stepped away in January.

“I would say that one thing that really good managers have in common is that they put their players in a really good position to succeed, they get a lot out of their players, they are great partners for the front office, they’re great partners with the staff and really for the whole organization,” he said. “They’re true to themselves, and I think that’s something, when you look around at all the elite managers, I think they all have those things in common.”

Kennedy acknowledged a fear of losing relevancy in a market saturated with successful teams.

“Relevancy speaks to competitiveness; we need to be competitive," he said. "Am I worried about being competitive? Yes I am.”

As far as needs on the field, Bloom said a priority would be on "maximizing the core of young players that you have long runways with.

“We always need to be looking to do that,” he said. “... It’s hard to imagine anything knocking that out of No. 1 on the agenda.”

Bloom said that the pandemic-altered 2020 season showed the importance of depth, and that the Red Sox “want to just have as many good contributors as possible.”

What does that mean for center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who will be come a free agent after the World Series? Bloom said he wasn’t sure what the Red Sox' approach to negotiating with Bradley might be, and that he wouldn’t share it if he did.

“I’m so fond of Jackie, he’s a great player, he’s an incredible person," Bloom said. "I haven’t known him as long ... and you know, we’d love to keep them here we also recognize he has earned the right that not too many major leaguers do, to go out and see what the market is and to pick his next employer.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.