The Stars just had nothing left in Game 6, and other thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final

It was apparent from the start of the evening that the Stars had little left, emotionally or physically, after grinding out a double OT victory, 3-2, Saturday night in Game 5. Other than Khudobin (27 saves), the Stars were flat, particularly when on the attack, unable shift after shift to slip the Bolts' unremitting forecheck and generate any meaningful threat on Tampa tender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“There’s no feelings right now,” said Stars goalie Anton Khudobin, the ex-Bruins stopper, asked how he felt amid the finality of it all. “Just empty, you know … right now, there is nothing.”

Barely a week short of a full calendar year, the NHL’s longest season came to a close Monday night, with the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisting high the Stanley Cup in an empty Edmonton arena and a spent collection of Dallas Stars red-eyed and disconsolate after their 2-0 loss in Game 6.

The Bolts allowed the Stars to land only four shots on net in the first period and again only four more in the second. That is not seizing the moment with a Cup on the line. Tampa (21 shots through 40:00) had it salted away by then with goals by Brayden Point (No. 14), and one-time Texas school boy Blake Coleman (5), the former Devils forward who proved to be the most critical pickup of all the wheelings and dealings around the NHL’s February trade deadline.

Towering Tampa blueliner Victor Hedman (10 goals) won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP, an award that just as fittingly could have gone to Nikita Kucherov (27 assists, including the primary on Point’s Cup-clincher) or Point, who was precisely the persistent nuisance on offense that the Stars lacked throughout the series.

The 6-6 Hedman was a beast, averaging 26:28 in ice time over 25 postseason games, often dictating play at both ends of the ice.

“We’re going to be champions forever,” a thoughtful Hedman, 29, said in his post-game Zoom presser.. “We are going to be on the Cup forever, and obviously this is the biggest thing that’s happened for us in our hockey career.”

Perhaps the most telling stat of all could be found in the near 8:1 disparity in lead time over Games 2 through 6: Tampa (175:09); Dallas (22:47). The Stars were forced to battle uphill night after night, their longest time with a lead in those five games a paltry 15:22 in Game 4. Their combined lead time in Games 2, 3, and 6: zero.

Observations from Game 6 and the series:

▪ Even without Steven Stamkos, their captain and star offensive performer, except for a few shifts in Game 3, the overall difference-maker for Tampa was its power play. The two sides were virtually even at 5-on-5. But the Bolts connected seven times on the advantage during the series, while the Stars struck but once.

“I know we weren’t good for [the first] 40 minutes, I get that,” said Stars coach Rick Bowness, the one-time Bruins bench boss. “But they were very good — they didn’t let us get going.”

Later, Bowness added, “Was there enough in the tank tonight? No, there wasn’t, but….it’s a credit to our players to get to Game 6. I’m very proud of them and I’m proud to be their coach.”.

▪ Hedman, the 2018 Norris Trophy winner as the game’s best defenseman, put on a positional tour de force.

The icing, and what clinched the Smythe: His 10 goals were the most by a backliner since Brian Leetch posted 11 en route to the Rangers' Cup win in 1994.

“You know, I never in my dream thought that I would win the Stanley Cup,” said Hedman, chosen second to John Tavares in the ’09 NHL draft and a force since stepping on the ice as an 18-year old (now 871 games and one Cup ago). “It’s a dream. It’s … so … so … unrealistic. It’s what you dream of when you play on the streets back home when you grow up. ”

Hedman became the fifth blueliner to win the Smythe in the new millennium, following the likes of Scott Stevens, New Jersey (2000); Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit (‘02), Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim (’07) and Duncan Keith, Chicago ('07).

▪ General Managers who move on to new clubs often are given undeserved credit for shaping the clubs that win soon after their departure. But the Bolts very much are the work of Steve Yzerman, who announced two years ago this month that he was stepping down after eight years of calling the shots for owner Jeff Vinik.

Yzerman is now in Hockeytown, trying to breath life into the moribund Detroit franchise, while his ex-Bolts look fit to be serious Cup contenders for at least another 3-5 years.

▪ Meanwhile, Julien Brisebois, promoted into Stevie Y’s role, made a series of deft moves in recent months that were critical in the Bolts rebounding so dramatically from their first-round sweep at the hands of the Blue Jackets in 2019.

Brisebois added veteran castaways Zach Bogosian and Kevin Shattenkirk to the blue line, as well as Patrick Maroon, a Cup winner with St. Louis in ’19, to the front line. Then he made two masterful deadline pickups with the acquisitions of forwards Coleman and Barclay Goodrow (San Jose).

The overall cost was high for Coleman and Goodrow: two prospects (Nolan Foote and Anthony Greco) and a pair of first-round picks. But no one cares about the price when the payoff is the Cup.

▪ Khudobin’s storybook run fell short in its final chapter, but his was among the most endearing storylines of the Cup season. The loveable “Dobby”, even amid his disappointment, flashed a big grin as he shared handshakes and hugs with Vasilevskiy in the traditional handshake line.

“We battled hard,” he said, “Especially in this situation. It’s not easy to stay without families for two months and stuff like that. But we stick together, but right now … there is nothing.”

Khudboin added that he has “respect for everybody” when asked the nature of his discussion with Vasilevsky. The two grew up speaking Russian, Khudobin in Kazakhstan and Vasilevskiy in Russia, not far from Kazakhstan’s northern border.

























