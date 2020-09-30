fb-pixel

Boston Book Festival hosts scavenger hunt, story walks during October programming

While you’re out strolling, look for words in windows and hidden freebies

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated September 30, 2020, 19 minutes ago
The Frugal Bookstore in Nubian Square is one stop on the Boston Book Festival's Roxbury Story Walk.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In addition to its string of livestreamed events, the 2020 Boston Book Festival is hosting several outdoor activities in October for in-person visitors.

The festival’s annual Book Hunt Oct. 1 and 2 offers the chance to search for free books, authored by festival presenters, hidden around Boston and other towns. Follow the organization on Twitter and Instagram (@bostonbookfest) for clues to the hidden treasures' whereabouts. This year, the festival has involved a wider range of towns in its adventure. That means bibliophiles can also follow these institutions for clues: Walden Woods Project (@TheWaldenWoods), Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House (@LouisaMayAlcott), the Emily Dickinson Museum (@DickinsonMuseum); the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art (@carlemuseum); Herman Melville’s Arrowhead (@Arrowhead1850), Edith Wharton’s The Mount (@TheMountLenox), and the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Connecticut (@HBStoweCenter).

Via the festival’s Story Walks project, families can pick up a map at Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury to see which of the neighborhood’s stores have displayed pages of Kwame Alexander’s Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book, “The Undefeated.” Or they can go to Downtown Crossing to peruse the pages of Oge Mora’s “Saturday,” displayed in storefronts. Additional activities, including a giveaway from J.P. Licks, will be stationed along each route. Both walks will be up and running for the length of the festival. Maps will also be available at bostonbookfest.org/story-walks/.

While in Downtown Crossing, stop by the window at 27 School St. to read 10 memorable submissions to the festival’s At Home Community Writing project. Each mini essay captures a slice of life, however ordinary, during the pandemic from local residents.

Learn more at www.bostonbookfest.org.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.