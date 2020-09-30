Debate ratings fall short of first 2016 matchup

Donald Trump is openly obsessed with TV ratings, so this might not sit well with him. Indications are that the Tuesday night debacle, I mean debate, drew many fewer viewers than the first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. On the broadcast networks, 29 million viewers tuned in to see Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, compared to 45 million broadcast viewers in 2016.

Of course neither of these numbers includes viewers who streamed the debate or watched on cable. Those additions will certainly add millions to the total viewership number; they brought the 2016 total up to 84 million. But still, Tuesday’s total is highly unlikely to top that of 2016, which was the most-watched in the 60-year history of TV debates, beating the previous record held by the Jimmy Carter-Ronald Reagan faceoff in 1980. ABC drew the largest broadcast audience on Tuesday, with 11 million, then NBC (8 million), CBS (5.3 million), and Fox (4.5 million).