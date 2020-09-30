Determined dad, Romans citation, justice sought, decisive demographic

They cheer raucously but are interrupted when a group of demonstrators burst into the auditorium with a banner reading, in Spanish, “OUR LIVES ARE NOT YOUR THEATER” and shouting slogans decrying Lin-Manuel as a traitor. When security moves to eject them the elder Miranda says, “Let them stay.” In voiceover he adds, “Those kids . . . reminded me of the many crazy things I did in that same university.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the wunderkind Broadway writer, composer, and star, and his father, Luis, the subject of the documentary, are announcing to students at the University of Puerto Rico their plans to bring the son’s mega-hit, “Hamilton,” to the campus.

One of the best segues to a flashback in movies this year takes place in John James’s “ Siempre, Luis .”

The film flashes back to his student days in 1970 and NBC news footage of violent demonstrations against ROTC on campus. Miranda (the elder) briefly relates his native island’s history, explaining how the people have US citizenship but are without representation in Congress and cannot vote in presidential elections, circumstances that have long been causes of grievance.

He then tells his own story and the unlikely origin of his passionate drive to advance himself and help his people — the movie “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964). This ambition took him to New York University, where he became an activist. He would serve Mayor Ed Koch as an adviser, work on the senatorial campaigns of Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton, and that just takes his career to 2001.

More recently he has joined his son in raising money to aid the victims of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. He remains a workaholic, and the film begins with him having a follow-up medical exam after having a heart attack the year before.

So, what happens with the production of “Hamilton”? Displaying astute narrative structure, James returns to the scene of the disrupted presentation shown earlier in the film and takes up the story from there. He doesn’t fully clarify the nature and resolution of the controversy, but in true Broadway tradition, the show does go on.

“Siempre, Luis” can be seen on HBO beginning Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. It will be available On Demand starting Oct. 7.

Go to www.hbo.com/documentaries/siempre-luis.

Rob Schenk, in "The Armor of Light." Jeff Hutchens

Shedding light

Those on both sides who think that evangelical conservatives and progressives will never agree on issues like gun control or Black Lives Matter might think differently after watching Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes’s superb documentary “The Armor of Light” (2015).

It opens with a minister, Rob Schenck, at an anti-abortion demonstration holding up a bloody, dead fetus and thrusting it into the camera. He is a true believer, but later the murder of a doctor by an anti-abortion activist shakes his faith in the cause. Then when an innocent Black teen is shot to death by a racist white man (the subject of the 2015 documentary “3½ Minutes, Ten Bullets”) he joins the grieving boy’s mother in her mission to enact gun control laws.

He finds that he is no longer preaching to the choir. When he tries to explain to fellow ministers the contradiction inherent in being both pro-life and pro-gun, they are unmoved. The title of the film refers to Romans 13:12, which Schenk quotes in a sermon delivered to an unsympathetic congregation. It reads, “The night is almost gone, and the day is near. Therefore, let us lay aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.” That day has yet to come.

“The Armor of Light” can be seen beginning Oct. 2 on OVID.tv.

Go to search.ovid.tv/cart/coming_soon.

Sibil and Rob Rich, from "Time." Amazon Studios

Cruel and all too usual

In 1997 Black newlyweds Fox Rich and Rob G. Rich, subjects of Garrett Bradley’s documentary “Time,” moved to Shreveport, La., with the ambition to open the first hip-hop store in town. An investor pulled out, and the couple faced disaster. So they resorted to a desperate and foolhardy scheme — they tried to rob a bank.

Fox served 3½ years; Rob was sentenced to 60. When Fox got out, she had children to raise. She also was committed to two causes — getting her husband out of prison and campaigning against a criminal justice system that disproportionately punishes Black offenders and has thus broken up countless families. This consumed her life for 21 years.

Bradley’s film is about doing time, but it is also about time passing. Fox sent her husband video diaries of the family throughout his incarceration, marking the growth of their children and showing significant events. The film intercuts these black-and-white home movies with present-day footage of Fox and her family with the kids grown up and Fox juggling her day job with her passionate activism and eloquent speeches.

With this structure, and by shooting in black-and-white to match Fox’s footage, Bradley intimately shares her experience, merging the past and the present. This effect combines her demand for justice with the emotional truth of someone to whom justice has been denied.

“Time” opens at the Kendall Square Cinema Oct. 9 and is available on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 16.

Go to www.landmarktheatres.com/boston/kendall-square-cinema/film-info/time.

Latinos for Trump at a Las Vegas MAGA rally in February 2020. Roberto (Bear) Guerra

Undecided demographic

Perhaps more so than in any previous presidential election the Latino vote, the largest racial and ethnic group in the electorate, might be a key to the outcome. In his documentary “Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground,” Bernardo Ruiz travels to the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania and finds that far from being a homogeneous, reliably Democratic bloc Latinos have diverse opinions and needs, ranging from evangelicals on the right to Bernie Sanders supporters on the left. As Ruiz’s absorbing and essential film points out, they will not be taken for granted.

“Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground” can be seen Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on pbs.org, and the PBS Video app.

Go to bit.ly/2S8vVjs.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.