Hayley Thompson-King’s ‘Sororicide’ is her latest spin on garage rock (with the occasional aria)

“Sororicide” comes out Friday, and its author, accompanied by a slimmed-down version of her band, is doing a livestream album release show Saturday at 7 p.m. on her Instagram (@hayleythompsonking) .

At first listen, Hayley Thompson-King’s new album, “Sororicide,” may well induce a bit of confusion. The first three tracks offer various permutations of vintage garage rock sounds — the hooky shuffle of “Little Less Lonesome,” the classic grit of “Midnight Convenient,” the soulful, poppy vibe of “All the Boys Love You.” Then comes a sharp right turn into “Prologue,” a dramatic spoken-word recitation, followed by a foray into the operatic with Thompson-King’s rendition of the Samuel Barber aria “Must the Winter Come So Soon?” Then there’s that album title. Sister murder? What’s that all about?

The singer-songwriter offered a similar mix on her 2017 solo debut, “Psychotic Melancholia,” and now, as she did then, she somehow makes what on paper seems utterly disparate work beautifully together. But in the course of a socially distanced conversation in a Cambridge backyard recently, she readily admits that she isn’t unaware of the reaction the album may evoke and the questions it may raise.

“I do feel like on some level, it kind of begs for engagement, because you’re sort of like, what is she doing here? Is this just terrible? Or does she have a point here?”

As it turns out, there is something coherent behind those seemingly disjointed elements in the form of a framing story that, while expressed in some sense by the songs, is not really discernable without having some context provided outside of them. Thompson-King points to a linear story of sorts that, while not “super overt,” threads through the songs. And she confesses that “I tend to not always tell the details of it, because it’s kind of weird, and so I get a little shy about it.”

As Thompson-King tells it, the basic story itself revolves around a woman who thinks that she has a twin living inside of her that she absorbed while she was in utero, whom she ultimately ends up killing. As she sketches out the narrative, she says that she understands it on some level, but not totally; for her, it’s akin to “when you’re making something and you say, ‘I don’t know why I’m doing this, but I’m just moved to do this this way.’ And then I realized that it was this story.”

She drew on her background as a trained opera singer for inspiration — she mentions the Bertolt Brecht-Kurt Weill ballet chanté “The Seven Deadly Sins” and Robert Schumann’s song cycle “Liederkreis” in that regard — and she incorporates arias from operas by Barber and Maurice Ravel (“Toi, le coeur de la rose”) that she says have haunted her since her graduate school days at New England Conservatory of Music. She also ranges outside of that weighty territory: one element of the story is a world-within-a-world that she likens to the Dr. Seuss classic “Horton Hears a Who!”

By injecting those arias into the midst of a collection of garage rock, Thompson-King in turn brings in the different sides of her singing voice — the operatic mezzo-soprano and the rock 'n’ roll snarl — as well. “How do I incorporate these sides of my voice?” she wondered. “I got a lot of feedback that it was strange that I would switch these sounds. But to me, it’s very natural, because it’s just the way I sing, that I would use a lot of vibrato or I’d scream. And I thought, how do I make that make sense? How do I tell a story using that instead of pushing it away or hiding it? How do I bring that in and just put it right out naked for the world to see?”

At the end of the day, the tracks on “Sororicide” do stand on their own, as individual songs. “Whiskey [expletive],” which has Thompson-King spitting the lines “Don’t call my phone/Don’t speak my name/You’ll die alone/And I hope in pain,” succeeds perfectly well as one of the most scathing kiss-offs you’re ever likely to hear; the smoldering ballad “Drink Her Away” comes across as a classic country trope; “Elijah,” the album’s concluding, piano-forward song Thompson-King wrote in memory of her dead dog, incorporates the Passover tradition of Elijah the prophet into the tribute to beautiful effect.

The more straightforward meaning of those songs is not obscured by the story that is embedded behind them. “I think I’m just interested in making layered work,” Thompson-King observes. “So it’s okay with me if people don’t know that part of it, it’s okay if they do. I feel like it’s just my job to make it.”

