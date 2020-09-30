Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a continuing Sabine’s gull, a little gull, 4 Caspian terns, 2 red phalaropes, 50 red-necked phalaropes, 3 American golden-plovers, a razorbill, 2 long-tailed jaegers, 10 parasitic jaegers, 1,000 common terns, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, 57 Northern fulmars, 4 species of shearwaters including 287 Manx shearwaters and 450 great shearwaters, and 24 American pipits.

An American avocet continued at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Other reports around the Cape included a buff-breasted sandpiper in Mashpee, 68 lesser black-backed gulls at South Beach in Chatham, a black vulture at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a lark sparrow at Provincetown Airport.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.