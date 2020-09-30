Kerby Jean-Raymond, designer and Reebok collaborator, steps into company’s senior leadership

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the renowned Pyer Moss designer and activist known for honoring Black creatives in his work, is stepping in as Reebok’s vice president for creative direction. The first products under Jean-Raymond’s direction will be released in 2022.
“I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”
The Boston-based company first forged a partnership with Jean-Raymond four years ago to debut the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection, which released a series of popular sneaker and apparel lines, and made a splash at New York Fashion Week.
In his new position, Jean-Raymond will stand at the center of creative conversation at Reebok, which is based in the Seaport. He intends to work closely with Reebok’s product, marketing, and development teams, as well as Reebok President Matt O’Toole.
“Kerby is a fashion visionary with a bold approach who has established himself as a leader and a passionate activist,” O’Toole said in a statement. “We are incredibly excited about the impact he will have on Reebok from a design and brand purpose perspective and for him to bring his unique voice and direction to the Reebok brand more broadly."
