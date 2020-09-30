Kerby Jean-Raymond, designer and Reebok collaborator, steps into company’s senior leadership

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the renowned Pyer Moss designer and activist known for honoring Black creatives in his work, is stepping in as Reebok’s vice president for creative direction. The first products under Jean-Raymond’s direction will be released in 2022.

“I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”

The Boston-based company first forged a partnership with Jean-Raymond four years ago to debut the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection, which released a series of popular sneaker and apparel lines, and made a splash at New York Fashion Week.