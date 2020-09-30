Netflix looks to be casting extras for new movie being shot in Mass.

Judith Bouley, who helped cast the upcoming Adam Sandler Netflix film “Hubie Halloween," has begun casting background actors in Boston for a new Neflix film, according to her company website .

Netflix appears set to launch a major project in the Boston area come October, and a local casting director has already put out the call for extras.

Could it be that the film scene in Massachusetts is gearing up again?

“We need people of all ages, sizes, and ethnicities to potentially work as paid background actors,” Bouley said in the post. Applicants are asked to fill out an online casting application. Filming kicks off mid-November, according to the website.

Bouley told WBZ Channel 4 that unlike “Hubie Halloween,” where extras casting took place in person at Marblehead High School, casting for this new Netflix project will be done over Zoom from her offices in Los Angeles.

Bouley did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. “Hubie Halloween” premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.

The casting director remains tight-lipped about what the project is, telling WBZ’s Liam Martin only that it’s “a stunning script, it’s huge, and our stars are unbelievable. But I’ve got to keep it a secret.”

Our money’s on a project called “Don’t Look Up,” from Oscar winner Adam McKay, the director behind “The Big Short” and “Vice." The film was initially set to start shooting in April but was delayed, along with everything else, because of the pandemic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Don’t Look Up” is a comedy about two astronomers who discover a meteor is on course to strike Earth in a few months. They set out to warn people — who apparently don’t take the scientists too seriously.

Hmmm. People not listening to scientists about impending doom? Sounds timely. “Don’t Look Up” will star Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, and Cate Blanchett, according to Imdb.com

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.