Advice: Should I tell an ex ‘I told you so’ about COVID-19?

I’m divorced. He lives in Texas and I am here. Early in the pandemic he sent me several e-mails about how Texas was doing so much better than the Northeast: “My golf course just opened up,” “I feel so bad for you all up there,” etc. Now that Texas is a hot spot I feel like throwing it back in his face! But I know that’s not right. Tell me that’s not right.

R.S. / Newton

That’s not right. It’s understandable to want to win the breakup, but this is not the way. How badly would you feel if he or one of his family members got sick? This is one where we take the high road.

How can I react politely to friends who don’t seem to see reality where COVID-19 is concerned? A friend expressing shock that an indoor event a few months away has been canceled, for instance. What did they think was going to change between now and then? I feel so frustrated and angry when I hear smart people in denial. How do I stop it from making me mean?

K.H. / Hopkinton

Irritability at friends is a symptom, the psychic equivalent of skin so raw and damaged that any friction at all is unbearable. I’m susceptible, too — I’ve been annoyed for weeks now about a friend who thinks the reportage from one of my favorite magazines is overblown on a particular topic. Any pollster would find us ideological twinsies, but this slight difference pinches and intrudes like a popcorn hull between my teeth. Some days your whole body and soul is a tender spot.

“What did you expect?” is, in fact, a polite and reasonable response to the kind of comment you describe. It’s all in the delivery, with the unspoken part in brackets: “What did you expect [everything is terrible and life will continue to disappoint us; we suffer together, my friend],” versus “What did you expect [you unspeakably delusional moron].”

The trick to staying firmly in the camp of subtext No. 1 is to calm your amygdala down a bit. Meditation, tai chi, yoga — those kinds of things really do help. You and your friend are both trying to process an overwhelming amount of information, emotions, and behavioral changes over a very short time period. There have undoubtedly been other conversations where you’ve been Dopey and the other person was Grumpy. That’s trauma brain for you. Be gentle with yourself and others.

Most of the residents of my apartment building are friendly, but two of them ignore me when I say hello — even pre-COVID. I have no idea if their hostility is personal or if this is how they react to everyone, and I don’t know the other residents well enough to ask. It has happened so often I no longer say hello either. Is that the best way to handle the situation?

Anonymous / Boston

Yes! Welcome to New England.

