About 250 people displaced after Ritz Carlton condo building catches on fire

About 250 people were temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in the basement of the 32-story Ritz Carlton condo building in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 1 Avery St. at about 3:20 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said in a statement.
There were no injuries reported, the statement said.
Attempts to reach the Ritz Carlton were unsuccessful.
The building’s sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire, the statement said. Water damage affected the electrical service, leading to the shut down of the power in the building.
Firefighters were helping residents retrieve some of their belongings as of 7:25 p.m., the statement said.
The Victim Assistance Unit and Neighborhood Services are helping the residents find housing, and Inspectional Services will determine when they can return to the building, the statement said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.
