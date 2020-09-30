15 Bridgewater-Raynham students test positive for coronavirus after social gatherings

He said that while 15 students had tested positive for the virus over the prior 14 days, “none of these students tested positive as a result of exposures within our schools. All these cases have been the result of social gathering/events outside of school involving limited social distancing and mitigation practices being utilized.”

Swenson said that could have consequences for the academic year. Like many school districts in the state, B-R began the school year in a hybrid model, with students alternating in-person and virtual classes.

“Please know that should this trend continue, we may be forced into a fully remote learning situation, as early as next week, based upon the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Expectation Learning Model Metrics,” Swenson said. “We will be discussing the metrics and the possibility of transitioning to a fully remote model with our local health agents at [Wednesday] evening’s B-R School Committee Meeting.”

According to Swenson, school officials worked diligently over the summer to make buildings safe for students' return.

“Regardless of all our efforts however, we cannot fully ensure the health and wellbeing of our students & staff on our own,” Swenson said. “"We strongly encourage parents/guardians to please contemplate the possible negative consequences associated with their child’s participation in large social gathering/events, especially those with limited social distancing and mitigation practices being utilized.”

Swenson urged parents to talk to their kids about safety concerns surrounding gatherings.

“Once again, in order for us to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our schools and communities at large, we must do our part by following the recommendations of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Governor Charles Baker, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” Swenson said. “I thank you in advance for your cooperation & understanding.”

Responses to Swenson’s post ranged from the fatalistic (“Covid is never going away, we have to learn to live with it one way or another or we will stay in hiding and live in fear forever”) to the frustrated, including one woman who wrote, “I won’t be a happy parent if my kid gets it from a kid who was sent to school with it because parents let their kids just do whatever they want."

Another commenter referenced a prior social gathering in Sudbury that resulted in criminal charges filed against a couple and their teenaged child.

“Seems like these kids/parents should be held accountable( like Lincoln Sudbury) if they are the reason we go fully remote,” the commenter wrote.









