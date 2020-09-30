First day attendance in Boston schools was high, data show

The superintendent’s office said data on the first-day attendance and student no-shows were consistent with figures from previous school years.

The data, presented at the Boston School Committee meeting Wednesday evening, showed that daily attendance hovered between nearly 80 percent and nearly 90 percent during the first five days of school, and that as of Sept. 25, nearly 2,300 of the district’s more than 52,000 students were not in attendance.

Attendance was high on the first day of school in Boston this year, with 76 percent of the city’s public students logging into classes, which began fully remotely on Sept. 21, according to attendance and enrollment data released Wednesday by the office of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

Cassellius, in an interview, said principals are trying to connect with students who did not initially report to school. She also noted that were many reasons students failed to show up, including families moving out of the district and serious cases in which there is neglect at home.

Mark Racine, the district’s director of technology, told the school committee that district officials had been “very concerned” about students going back to school based on what was being reported from other school systems across the country.

“We were pleasantly surprised," he said during his presentation. “But we know the reason why our attendance has been so strong this year, and that is a direct result of our teachers and administrators working very hard to contact families, [and] make sure that they’re prepped and ready to go for learning for online learning. So we started the year off with our attendance [dropping] 2 percent from our first day of school average.”

The attendance data arrived on the eve of first day that students can begin in-person learning in the district’s 125 schools.

Boston school officials had released a phased-in hybrid model for learning during the pandemic. It includes opening school fully remotely. On Thursday, students with the highest needs are allowed to take their classes in their school buildings. Other students in various grades are slated to begin returning to classrooms part time in the coming weeks.

“It’s been more than six months that many of them have been out of school," Cassellius told the school committee. "And we want to open our doors to them, so that they alongside their peers are under the care of their incredible teachers and the adults who love them.”

The data released Wednesday also showed that 52,327 students were enrolled in the district this academic year year. That includes 6,439 in grades K0-K2; 18,730 in grades 1-5; 10,943 in grades 6-8 ; and 16,215 in grades 9-12.

